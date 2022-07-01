YOU CAN HELP: New West Seattle DIY cleanup concept, starting today

(Photo from 2018 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade) One more reminder before Monday arrives: The biggest holiday event in West Seattle is the 4th of July Kids’ Parade. Even if you’re not planning to participate or watch, remember that the parade crosses California Avenue SW on the way to the ending point, Hamilton Viewpoint Park, and that usually means at least brief traffic stops. It starts at 44th/Sunset [map] just after 10 am, with the National Anthem and a few words from organizers, and then SFD’s North Admiral-based Engine 29 and the legendary blue pickup truck – the only motorized participants – lead the way. The route heads a short distance west before turning south and then east toward the park, where kids’ activities and sack races await. More specifics are in our previous preview here, if you missed it. Events at the park wrap up around noon. (Latest forecast suggests the weather will improve to “partly sunny.”) The parade’s been a tradition for more than a quarter-century!

