Seattle, WA

YOU CAN HELP: New West Seattle DIY cleanup concept, starting today

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe report and photo are from community-cleanup superhero Erik Bell:. I’m excited to announce a new West Seattle cleanup initiative my daughter and two of her Girl Scout troop mates are launching this week called Block Drops for their Silver...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s ahead

(Pond lily in West Seattle, photographed by Tom Trulin) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives, here’s what’s scheduled for the hours ahead:. WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: Sunbreaks and 70+ temperatures expected today, so the city says wading pools will open. That means EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), both noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: City changes plan for Delridge station recommendation

One month after a City Council committee got its first look at which West Seattle/Ballard light-rail routing/station alternatives were proposed for official city support – as covered here – there’s been a big change. At its meeting this morning, the Transportation and Utilities Committee voted unanimously for amended city-supported recommendations – including no preference for the Delridge station location.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Traffic Cameras

WSDOT (STATE) TRAFFIC TWEETS FOR SEATTLE METRO AREA: See them here. RECENT METRO ALERTS: See them here; also, “Eye on Your Metro Commute” updates. LATEST “LIVE” PIX (REFRESH PAGE FOR NEWEST IMAGES) – click any image to enlarge:. (Click any camera above for a larger...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Looking for an Estate Lawyer

I would like to recommend Seth Lubin, easy to work with, total professional, very experienced with an easy going manner who will be the ultimate for taking care of you! Lives right here in West Seattle!. Here are links to look into him.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO, PHOTOS: West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade returns

Our video shows the entirety of this morning’s West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade, whose hundreds of participants strolled and rolled through North Admiral streets this morning. Like many other summer traditions, this one was back for the first time since 2019. Organizers Nicole Lutomski and Megan Erb welcomed the crowd at the 44th/Sunset starting point before 12-year-old Sloane Pothier sang the National Anthem:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOURTH OF JULY: WSB West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page reminder

Just a reminder before nightfall that if you lose or find a pet amid tonight’s likely fireworks noise (or any other time), WSB has had a West Seattle Lost/Found Pets page for almost 15 years. Just send the info – with a photo if you have one – including a contact #, and the area in which you lost/found the pet, to westseattleblog@gmail.com. If you don’t have access to email, you can also text the info to our 24/7 hotline, 206-293-6302. (At right is a wholehearted supporter of this message, our newest WSB “shop cat,” Sullivan, a 4-year-old rescue tuxedo cat.)
SEATTLE, WA
Person
Paige
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE FOURTH OF JULY: Traffic alert and other night notes

10:08 PM: For the next few hours, we’ll be tracking emergency dispatches and other notes. First, two texters say Harbor Avenue-bound traffic is being blocked at/near the 5-way – we don’t have confirmation but suspect this is likely the diversion police have used in past years, when Harbor gets too jammed close to fireworks time.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CORONAVIRUS: First July check of West Seattle, King County trends

*3 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before. *Currently averaging 1,045 new daily cases countywide (up from 1,001 when we checked a week ago) *2 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before. *Currently averaging 17 new hospitalizations daily (up from...
KING COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years – ‘heartbreaking is a monumental understatement’

(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

REMINDER: West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade in North Admiral tomorrow morning

(Photo from 2018 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade) One more reminder before Monday arrives: The biggest holiday event in West Seattle is the 4th of July Kids’ Parade. Even if you’re not planning to participate or watch, remember that the parade crosses California Avenue SW on the way to the ending point, Hamilton Viewpoint Park, and that usually means at least brief traffic stops. It starts at 44th/Sunset [map] just after 10 am, with the National Anthem and a few words from organizers, and then SFD’s North Admiral-based Engine 29 and the legendary blue pickup truck – the only motorized participants – lead the way. The route heads a short distance west before turning south and then east toward the park, where kids’ activities and sack races await. More specifics are in our previous preview here, if you missed it. Events at the park wrap up around noon. (Latest forecast suggests the weather will improve to “partly sunny.”) The parade’s been a tradition for more than a quarter-century!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Summer Tutor Wanted

Dear family, my name is ONE, I am living in West Seattle, I have two boys, they moved from China last November, I am teaching them online English class every day now, (2nd- 3rd grade) if you want your girl to join us, welcome anytime. BTW no fee. you can...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: RV fire on Harbor Avenue

2:44 PM: Seattle Fire has several units responding to what was called in as an RV fire on Harbor Avenue, nearest cross-street Harbor Lane. We don’t know which side of the street, but most of the dozen RVs (as of our count Saturday) are on the westbound side. 2:48...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SUMMER: Alki Art Fair expands to 3 days, announces lineups

We mentioned back in the heart of winter that the Alki Art Fair would return this summer – and now with 2 1/2 weeks to go, organizers have gone public with the lineup of artists, musicians, and more. This year, it’s expanded to three days! Here are the basics:
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: 5 hurt in 16th/Myrtle crash

5:35 PM: 2 vehicles, 5 people hurt but no major injuries. Police believe the SUV driver was speeding, northbound, and trying to ‘get around’ the other vehicle when the collision happened. (Residents on this stretch of 16th have long been fighting for something to be done about speeding.)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Person dies in Junction alley (Tuesday update)

12:24 PM: Thanks for the tips about the police/fire response in the alley east of the 4500 block of 44th SW in The Junction around 11 am, just east of Wells Fargo. Police told us the call came in as a person down, and the person had died. Archived emergency-radio audio indicates someone was trying to perform CPR before responders arrived, and SFD continued trying, but the person could not be revived. It’ll be up to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. No other info so far.
KING COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Crash at Admiral/Belvidere

Mj July 3, 2022 (8:42 pm) The diverting occurred at 37th one block east of Belvidere. The vehicle wheel destroyed a tree planter and the vehicle itself ended up just east of Belvidere. The driver was escorted away from the scene in handcuffs. Fred Simpson July 4, 2022 (11:53 am)
SEATTLE, WA

