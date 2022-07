Drivers Heading to Lake Tahoe Delayed by Tractor-Trailer Fires. Two tractor-trailer fires along two major highways to Lake Tahoe occurred just at the same time as holiday vacationers were making their way toward this popular destination. A large tractor-trailer fire near Kyburz in El Dorado County closed down the highway for hours on July 1 as firefighters battled the blaze when it spread to the surrounding area. The incident occurred along Highway 50 shortly before 11:30 a.m. and was responded to by the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Highway 50 was shut down in both directions as the blaze spread into nearby vegetation.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO