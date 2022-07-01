ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Grand opening of the splash pad at Wallingford Park

By Richard Roman
 4 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Another City splash pad, located in Mount Pleasant Wallingford Park on Fifth and Congress will celebrate its grand opening for the summer. The event will be held on July 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Free ice cream will be supplied by Stewart’s Shops while supplies last.

The installation was a collaborative effort by the City of Schenectady, The Schenectady Foundation, and the Capital Region Land Bank. Mount Pleasant now has a park and playground equipment including a water feature. Wear a bathing suit – and get ready to get wet!

The Schenectady Foundation has helped build two other splash pad’s in Tribute Park, on Eastern Avenue, and Woodlawn Park, on Kings Road. To learn more about this foundation-funded project, visit the Schenectady Foundation webpage .

