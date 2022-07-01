ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical Storm Bonnie finally forms over the far SW Caribbean

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aTdm_0gS95aRh00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide

LISTEN & WATCH “Surviving the Storm” - WOKV Radio & Action News Jax

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0gS95aRh00

*** No impacts from tropical systems for Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga. through the holiday weekend into next week...

* The active tropical wave - ‘94-L’ (Potential Tropical Cyclone #2) which came off the coast of Africa a week ago Wed. - continues swiftly westbound & has finally formed into tropical storm “Bonnie”. The recent persistent upper level high will remain intact across the Atlantic & U.S. (Lower 48) which means a rather straight forward forecast track (due west) across Central America then into the East Pacific with Bonnie reaching the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border Fri. night as a tropical storm.

The fast movement & close proximity to South America has been a speed bump of sorts, but the wave has found the “sweet spot” - albeit only a short time before landfall - over the SW Caribbean. Once to the Pacific, the system should quickly re-organize & strengthen again while turning more northwest to the south of the Mexican coast over the far E. Pacific.

There will be no impacts on NE Fl./SE Ga. ... or any of Florida... as well as not any of the Gulf Coast. It is worth noting early season African waves like this one are often a harbinger of an overall active Atlantic hurricane season.

* A second wave continues over the Central Atlantic & is steadily moving W/NW. There has been a burst of convection to the east of the wave axis Friday but shear is strong over the Caribbean & should keep this wave from having much of a chance to develop.

* A lot of disorganized but heavy t’storm activity is offshore of Florida & the Carolina’s in a north/NE-south/SW band & cluster associated with a weak upper level trough of low pressure that’s moving to the northeast. Radar imagery seems to indicate a possible surface low just offshore of the Carolina’s. Movement is to the northeast & forecast models don’t show much in their latest output. But given the radar presentation, some development is possible as the low moves away from the coast & crosses the Gulf Stream.

* The weak low pressure over the extreme northwest Gulf of Mexico has moved inland over S/SE Texas so no further development can be expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0gS95aRh00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0gS95aRh00

The location of development of tropical systems in June since 1851 generally favors the NW Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & far Western Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmkCi_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0gS95aRh00

Saharan dust is spread west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve already has a couple of dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0gS95aRh00

2022 names..... “Colin” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0gS95aRh00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0gS95aRh00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0gS95aRh00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0gS95aRh00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0gS95aRh00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0gS95aRh00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0gS95aRh00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0gS95aRh00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0gS95aRh00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0gS95aRh00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0gS95aRh00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0gS95aRh00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0gS95aRh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0gS95aRh00

West Pacific IR satellite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0gS95aRh00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0gS95aRh00

“Chaba” is forecast to become a typhoon while moving toward China staying west of Hong Kong:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzkRq_0gS95aRh00

Tropical storm “Aere” will move over the far W. Pacific nearing Western Japan by Tue./Wed.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414kAi_0gS95aRh00

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Typical early July weather pattern this week

Jacksonville, Fl — Back to work and back to typical early July weather with temperatures into the low 90s and high humidity. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says the sea breeze tracks well inland today, popping off a few showers and storms this afternoon. There will be isolated storms near I-95 early afternoon, but the bulk of the rain today is well west of I-95.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2022 Jacksonville Fireworks Spectacular: Watch it again here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Food, drinks, live music and games highlighted the Fourth of July festivities Monday at Riverfront Plaza. Elliot Armstrong is a Jacksonville resident who planned to watch the fireworks show. He’s also a veteran. “I fought for our freedom and I have a lot of military...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tropical Wave#Tropical Atlantic#Gulf Coast#Sw Caribbean#Fl#Georgia Hurricane Guide#Ea
thejaxsonmag.com

Remembering David, Jax's trailblazing gay magazine

The September 1973 issue of David magazine, one of the relatively few covers WJCT will let us show. Image courtesy of Houston LGBT History. Jacksonville’s LGBTQ history dates back thousands of years. The native Mocama Timucua people had gender roles for two-spirits – individuals who belong to a third or nonbinary gender – and same-sex relationships were common. In the 20th century, despite laws and social norms that repressed and ostracized LGBTQ people, LGBTQ citizens played roles in the city and communities quietly formed. In the early 20th century, Black LGBTQ musicians and performers like Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith helped establish the LaVilla neighborhood as a hotbed of blues and jazz music. By the 1950s, gay bars and clubs could be found in the city, and through the 1960s, the bohemian neighborhood of Riverside attracted LGBTQ individuals and families, emerging as Jacksonville’s first substantial “gayborhood”. Despite an often hostile social climate, the quiet but steady growth of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community led to new opportunities for connection and visibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

The USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th, as leaders celebrate the ship’s first Fourth of July here on the First Coast. The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association have partnered for “Red, White and Riverfront Views,” a 10-day event that gives guests staying at the hotel a chance to tour the USS Orleck warship. Tours will take place from July 1 through July 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
News4Jax.com

Fireworks scheduled throughout Jacksonville area to celebrate July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night. Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘Firecracker’ born at Jacksonville hospital

Jacksonville, Fla. — One Jacksonville family has an extra reason to celebrate this Fourth of July. Their baby boy, Micah, was born at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Women’s Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The hospital says the mother and her “little firecracker” are both happy and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy