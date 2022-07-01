Junior Achievement President and CEO Nominated for the 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award; Junior Achievement of the Heartland Celebrates This Prestigious Honor

DAVENPORT, IOWA (July 5, 2022) — Now open, the Putnam Museum and Science Center’s newest exhibit, Akwaaba: West African Cultures, is the second exhibit in the World Culture Gallery. The World Culture Gallery showcases cultures from around the world as reflected in the museum’s historic collection and rich partnership in the Quad Cities’ international community. A Smithsonian Institution affiliate, the Putnam houses a collection entrusted to the museum by seven generations of Quad Citians, including objects from the world travels of some of the museum’s founders such as the Putnam, Palmer, and Figge families.

