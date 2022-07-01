ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Junior Achievement President and CEO Nominated for the 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award; Junior Achievement of the Heartland Celebrates This Prestigious Honor

By Makenzie Morris
 4 days ago

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (July 1, 2022) — Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA®, announced this week that Dougal Nelson, President and CEO, has been nominated for the 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award. Junior Achievement of the Heartland, a member of the global JA network, has been serving young...

Davenport Students Graduate from Luther College

DECORAH, IOWA (July 4, 2022) — The following students of Davenport, Iowa, participated in Commencement for the Luther College Class of 2022 on May 22. · Brittney Witt received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. · Dakota Wright received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Exercise.
DAVENPORT, IA
"Akwaaba: West African Cultures" Opens at Putnam

DAVENPORT, IOWA (July 5, 2022) — Now open, the Putnam Museum and Science Center’s newest exhibit, Akwaaba: West African Cultures, is the second exhibit in the World Culture Gallery. The World Culture Gallery showcases cultures from around the world as reflected in the museum’s historic collection and rich partnership in the Quad Cities’ international community. A Smithsonian Institution affiliate, the Putnam houses a collection entrusted to the museum by seven generations of Quad Citians, including objects from the world travels of some of the museum’s founders such as the Putnam, Palmer, and Figge families.
PUTNAM, IL
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, July 14

Thursday, July 14, 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. A legendary country-rock outfit that has been performing, in various iterations, since its origins in Long Beach, California, in 1966, the Grammy-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band headlines a July 14 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the group's chart-topping hits on Billboard's country charts including “Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper's Dream),” “Modern Day Romance,” and “Fishin' in the Dark.”
DAVENPORT, IA
Lynyrd Skynyrd, July 16

Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m. Whenever you hear someone shout out “Sweet Home Alabama!” or, more likely, “Free Bird!” when a band asks the crowd for requests, you have one group to thank for the songs' continued popularity: the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Southern- and country-rock legends whose “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin'” tour lands at Moline's TaxSlayer Center on July 16.
MOLINE, IL

