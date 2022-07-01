ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Toddler becomes card-carrying Mensa member

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DROs7_0gS95F6Y00

The spelling of simple words can be a challenge for kids twice or three times one Kentucky girl’s age but that is exactly what alerted Isla McNabb’s parents that their 2-year-old was more advanced than they realized.

Amanda and Jason McNabb told The Washington Post that they started to notice blocks spelling out items in their home — C-H-A-I-R next to a chair, S-O-F-A next to the couch.

Isla started sounding out words at about the age of 2. Her mom and dad kept a list of words she could read — 100, 200, 500 words is where they stopped keeping track, they told the newspaper.

When they told their daughter’s pediatrician, the doctor just assumed that Isla had memorized the stories, but when the McNabbs told her to read a poster on the exam room wall, and she did, the pediatrician realized that she was able to read, WAVE reported.

Spelling and reading are not the only skills that she’s excelling at. She also can count, count backward and do simple math including subtraction. She also can write.

The couple had Isla’s IQ tested in May when she was about 2 1/2 years old. Later in the month, they got the results that their toddler tested in the top 1% of the population, the Post reported.

The test consisted of solving puzzles and recognizing words, WAVE reported.

Her score qualified her to join Mensa, a group that honors people who score in the top 2% of IQ tests. She’s now one of the youngest members, the Post reported.

Isla’s now one of the youngest members of the group in the country.

In 2019, there were three members of the group under the age of 4, including a 2-year-old from Texas and 56 who were younger than 6 years old in the group of about 50,000 members, WFAA reported at the time.

While she’s among the smartest of the smartest according to the results on the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales, she still is a normal child, watching “Bluey,” “Blippi” and making friends at preschool.

The McNabbs said that they may have her skip kindergarten but for the time being are allowing her to learn at her own speed, Spectrum News reported.

“She led us down a very interesting path, but we just let her take the reins and see where it goes from there,” Jason McNabb told Spectrum News.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dingy Spare Bedroom Gets Transformed into a Bright, Airy Home Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I started working from home full-time about two years ago. While I genuinely love chilling in my living room and propping my feet up on the couch, using my lap as a desktop isn’t the ideal workspace for me. As the assistant home editor at Apartment Therapy, I spend all day writing about beautiful homes and admiring the chic spaces people create. So I finally decided to channel all of that inspiration into creating a proper home office of my own.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Principal accused of trying to fire white teachers because of their race created school of 'insanity' plagued with low-quality education and 'dangerous' fighting, say students

A Washington Heights principal accused of wanting to oust white staffers reportedly created a learning environment plagued by 'utter disorganization and insanity.'. Students attending New York City's High School for Law and Public Service claim their lives have become 'miserable' under the leadership of Principal Paula Lev. They also allege...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pethelpful.com

Pros and Cons of Owning a Maltipoo (Maltese Poodle)

For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to an 17-pound Maltipoo. Maltipoos (Maltese Poodles) make a great family pet because they are small, have great personalities, and are hypoallergenic. They are often recommended for first-time and novice pet parents because of their easy-going personalities. And they are considered good pets for apartment dwellers because they don't require large spaces.
PETS
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Society
pethelpful.com

Baby's Special Bond With Tiny Pomeranian Is Too Cute for Words

Happy babies and adorable dogs are two of the Internet's favorite things, but what happens when you combine the two? Ultimate sweetness and a viral video happen! Just ask the talented mama who runs the @nikoandindie TikTok account. She made a profile on the app for her 1-year-old son, Niko,...
PETS
SheKnows

Princess Diana Diffuses a Tantrum While Playing With Her Boys in a Resurfaced Video – & It’s Peak Mom Goals

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself for some truly adorable vintage footage of Princess Diana playing with Prince William and Prince Harry. The video, shot in 1986, features the family at a playground and includes William pushing Harry on a swing, William going down a slide and Diana overseeing all the activities. One of the highlights happens towards the end, when Prince William refuses to leave the playground — a classic kid move that almost every parent has dealt with. Diana holds her other son in her arms and breezily says, “Alright, Harry will have all the fun...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Julie Andrews’ Children: Meet Her 3 Adult Daughters

Julie Andrews is one of the most celebrated actresses of all-time! After early TV roles in the 1950s, she was cast in The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins (which earned her a Best Actress Oscar) during the 60s, which have both been regarded as two of the greatest movie musicals ever made. Julie, 86, has long been considered one of the most iconic stars of all-time and her talent transcends generations. Shes’ been re-introduced to younger fans through appearances in other popular movies like The Princess Diaries, Shrek and the hit series Bridgerton.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mensa#Iq Tests#Toddler#The Washington Post
CBS News

Animal altruism: Friendship in the animal world

Can different species of animals become friends? Correspondent Lesley Stahl visits Funny Farm Rescue, a not-for-profit New Jersey sanctuary for retired, abused or neglected animals, where interspecies bonds are formed. She also talks with author Jennifer Holland, whose books explore stories about unexpected animal affection and predators who become pals.
ANIMALS
lexnau.com

Two former circus Elephants reunite after 20-Years apart in a moving Video!

Finally free and together to enjoy the rest of their lives ❤️. We all know elephants are highly emotional animals: And Elephants show traits of memories, compassion, seperarion and lo.ss, besides intelligence, they are amazing. They so sweet. Hope people are like them too. Have certain feelings and respect.❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏...
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Rescue Orangutan Is So In Love With Her New Adopted Daughter

When Anggun the baby orangutan was rescued from life as a pet earlier this year, she was traumatized and had no family to turn to. Poachers had killed Anggun’s mom in order to steal her from the wild, and after her rescue she was far too young to live on her own — she was just a few months old, but in the wild, she would have lived with her mom until she was about 6. Her new human caretakers doted over her around the clock, but still, the little ape craved love from someone like her.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
pawmypets.com

Magnificent Photos of a White Lion Showing His Majestic Mane

Meet Moya, he is a rare and now-famous white lion with one of the most fabulous mane. This spectacular carnivore is a resident of the Glen Garriff Preservation lion shelter in South Africa. The six-year-old lion was photographed by Simon Needham, a British wildlife photographer, that was ‘shocked’ by Moya’s...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Woman's Over-the-Top Reaction to Feeding a Zebra Has People in Stitches

There are lots of activities that seem like a great idea until you're actually doing them. For some, that includes feeding zebras and other exotic animals, as one woman learned. TikTok creator Selena, who goes by @heyitsboogie on the app, recently posted a clip of her over-the-top reactions while getting...
ANIMALS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy