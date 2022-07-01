ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees First-Round Draft Pick Batflips Presumed HR, Gets Thrown Out at Second

By Justin Colombo
FanBuzz
FanBuzz
 4 days ago
The Yankees have had a stellar 2022 MLB Season, blowing away their AL East competition and giving fans in the Bronx hope that a new dynasty is on the horizon. Aaron Judge, should he stay in pinstripes for the rest of his career, would be the obvious crown jewel of this...

The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Controversial Wrigley Field Opinion

Boston Red Sox rookie pitcher Josh Winckowski left Wrigley Field on Saturday unimpressed with the venerable ballpark. Winckowski, who pitched six innings and gave up two runs in Boston's 3-1 loss to the Cubs, said the "Friendly Confines" felt "underwhelming" to him. “A little underwhelming,” Winckowski said, via MassLive's Chris...
Yardbarker

Pair of Braves make MLB’s Team of the Month for June

The Braves were the hottest team in baseball during the month of June. They finished with a 21-6 record and closed the gap in the division from 10.5 games to just 3.5 on the Mets. The club tied the longest win streak (14) in the modern era along the way as all facets of the squad are clicking.
Yardbarker

Yankees send stud relief pitcher to injured list

The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing bullpen pieces prior to the All-Star break. Already dealing with the loss of Jonathan Loaisiga for several weeks and Aroldis Chapman struggling significantly on Saturday in his first action pack from an Achilles tendinitis issue, the latest news is tough to swallow.
Yardbarker

Watch: Cardinals hit four consecutive home runs against Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals’ offense put on a fireworks display just a few days before the Fourth of July. In the first inning of Saturday’s game with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cardinals hit four straight home runs off of Phillies starter Kyle Gibson to get out to a 5-0 lead. Nolan Arenado started off the homer barrage with a two-run frozen rope to left field. Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson all followed with solo homers. All four blasts were hit with no outs in the inning.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Billboard Placement

There is an unwelcome sight for Boston Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park right now: a huge billboard of Derek Jeter. The advertisement is for an upcoming ESPN documentary on Jeter, entitled "The Captain." It will debut in two weeks on ESPN and ESPN+. "This is currently outside of...
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves designate Touki Toussaint for assignment

The Braves announced that right-hander Jay Jackson has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster fellow righty Touki Toussaint has been designated for assignment. Toussaint, 26, was the 16th overall selection of the 2014 draft, taken by the...
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
The best baseball players born on July 5

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Arguably the game's most dominant relief pitcher during his heyday, Gossage registered 254 saves and a 2.41 ERA through nearly 1,200 innings from 1975-85. He was named to nine All-Star teams and finished among the top five in the Cy Young Award voting four times in that 11-season span. Gossage was nicknamed "Goose" during his 1972 rookie season by one of his White Sox teammates because of how he craned his neck to look in for the signs from his catcher prior to each pitch. Known for his mid-90s fastball and thick Fu Manchu mustache, Gossage racked up 310 career saves during his 22-year career. He ranks second in MLB history with 193 saves that required more than one inning pitched. His most famous multi-inning effort came in 1978, when Gossage threw the final 2 2/3 innings and got the save in the Yankees' 5-4 victory over the Red Sox in a one-game playoff to decide the AL East. Gossage would go on to toss six scoreless innings during that year's Fall Classic en route to his only World Series championship. A member of the 2008 Hall of Fame class, Gossage was on the mound for Pete Rose's final at-bat in the Major Leagues. He struck out the hit king.
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

