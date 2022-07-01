ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Local high schooler places in national playwrighting contest

By Sam Hegenheiser
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZZaJ_0gS94iXi00

A 16-year-old Germantown resident, First Assembly Christian School rising senior and a stage actor can now add “award-winning playwright” to her list of accomplishments.

After being named Playhouse on the Square’s Play Slam! high school division winner Mary Jade “MJ” Learned was also recently named runner-up in the American Alliance for Theatre & Education Playwrights for Change national competition.

Learned’s play, entitled “Arm in Arm,” was presented at Play Slam! in May; this year’s competition theme was “What hope looks like.” The event challenges young playwrights to compose a 10-minute play related to the theme, and the top five finalists have their scripts performed by local actors.

“‘Arm in Arm’ is a play about two women on a park bench who share a really meaningful conversation about loss,” Learned said. “It’s about healing and how healing works, even while others don’t necessarily understand what you’re going through while healing.

“The play is about people not understanding each other, but what makes it meaningful is that these two women do understand each other.”

Learned is already a five-year veteran of local theater, beginning her stage acting career at age 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRLeB_0gS94iXi00

Currently, Mary Jade “MJ” Learned is working on the crew for the upcoming production of “The Addams Family” at Collierville’s Harrell Performing Arts Theatre. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian)

“A friend of mine peer-pressured me into joining drama club because I was really shy,” Learned said. “I got a role in a middle school musical then and have loved theater ever since.”

In addition to her recognition for “Arm in Arm,” Learned recently made her assistant directorial debut — working under her acting coach and mentor, local actor-director Irene Crist — in Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” at Playhouse on the Square.

Currently, Learned is working as part of the crew for the upcoming production of “The Addams Family” at Collierville’s Harrell Performing Arts Theatre. Also coming up for Learned is William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at Theatre Memphis, where she will act under the direction of Crist.

And, during her upcoming senior year, she plans to direct her school’s production of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie.”

“I’m young, but I’ve already had a lot of awesome opportunities,” Learned said.

After her high school graduation, Learned plans to attend Middle Tennessee State University, majoring in Theater Education and continuing her work as an actor, writer, crew member and director.

