ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Florida man arrested on arson charges told deputies ‘spirits’ told him to do it

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kcSm_0gS93Pl000

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man whom they say admitted to trying to set fire to his boss’ house because “spirits” told him to.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies told WFLA that multiple surveillance cameras caught Thanh Ha approaching a newly constructed house in the early afternoon on May 3. The video shows Ha riding a bicycle, then locking the bike to a nearby sign and walking to the home while trying to cover his face, WFLA reported.

In an arrest affidavit, deputies said that approximately five minutes after approaching the home, Ha was seen running away from the residence and riding away on his bicycle.

In court documents, investigators said that Ha’s boss was a potential buyer of the home that was damaged by the fire.

When questioned, deputies said that Ha admitted to starting the fire. Ha also said that he was not upset, and started the fire because “spirits” told him to.

Ha was charged with second-degree arson, WFLA reported. Bond was set at $10,000.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Florida man facing felony charges for throwing hot dog at police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested in Florida after police said he threw food at an officer. St. Petersburg police told WTVT that Jason Stoll continued to sell hot dogs on Saturday night downtown, despite multiple warnings to stop after a street-closure permit ended. Police told the station that they had asked Stoll to put down a hot dog, but he continued to try to sell it.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fireworks believed to have caused 2 Florida house fires

FISHHAWK, Fla. — Officials believe that fireworks caused two different house fires in Florida on the Fourth of July. WTVT said on Monday evening that the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire around 9:47 a.m. after the homeowner called to report a garage fire that was quickly spreading in their house in Fishhawk.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Violent Crime#Wfla#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy