TPCG Offices Close Friday, July 1 and Monday, July 4

Louisiana is rich in passenger train lore with its City of New Orleans locomotive the subject of the iconic 1971 song recorded by written and first recorded by Steve Goodman and later covered by Arlo Guthrie and Willie Nelson. But Amtrak's City of New Orleans and Sunset Limited trains quickly...
LUTCHER, La. — A vehicle driving down West Main Street in Lutcher, Louisiana. was struck multiple times by a firearm, which caused the driver to crash into a telephone pole last night around 6 p.m. According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call that...
CENTERVILLE — The golden anniversary of the Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival was covered by a sun-drenched sky, and that was just fine with John Michael. The 25-year Centerville resident and his wife, Lisha, were among tens of thousands enjoying 50th festival on Ohio 48 and Franklin Street on Monday because it “it celebrates Independence Day and our liberties.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Two men were injured in the shootings. There is currently no evidence that the shootings are related. Late Sunday night, deputies responded to a call of a person shot...
No injuries were reported after an ambulance crashed into Bayou Lafourche in Larose on Saturday afternoon. Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 Chief Devin Dedon confirmed to The Gazette that all are OK after the driver of the emergency vehicle lost control, taking the ambulance into the bayou. Chief Dedon said...
LULING, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Sunday night. The shooting took place on Paul Fredrick St. and left one person hurt. SCPSO says a 19-year-old man sustained “an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.”. The gunshot victim was taken...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four suspects arrested as part of a kidnapping scheme that temporarily closed the Causeway Bridge on Saturday (July 2) have been identified, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Each of the suspects has been booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on allegations of aggravated...
The Causeway is reopened after a chase ensued leading to its closure. Around 6:00 p.m. the bridge was shut down after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials confirm they had a chase with a kidnapping suspect.
Graduates’ caps and gowns replaced prison uniforms as 14 current and three former inmates at the Lafourche Parish jail received diplomas. Two graduated from college, one with a bachelor’s and the other with an associate’s degree. Fifteen others, including three former inmates, received their high school equivalency diplomas.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police chase involving a kidnapping suspect led to the Causeway Bridge being temporarily closed Saturday evening. Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call at an apartment in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue in Metairie. Multiple suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded money from the people living there. One of the suspects took one of the occupants and left the location.
Terrebonne Parish 4-H announced that Terrebonne 4-H member Cole Adams and the Louisiana 4-H Compound Archery Team placed second as a team overall, and the Louisiana Shooting Sports Team (all disciplines) placed second overall at the National Shooting Sports Competition in Grand Island, Nebraska. “We are so proud of Cole...
HOUMA, La. — Houma Police are investigating a homicide that occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday. Officers were called to the intersection of Main and Naquin streets in reference to a shooting. Once there, they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was...
On July 1, 2022 shortly before 6pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Main Street and Naquin Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in a vehicle near the intersection. He was pronounced dead on scene and later identified as Robert Mitchell-44 yrs old of Napoleonville.
John Wade Bowie, age 63, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, Tina Rogers Bowie; daughter, Emily Bowie Savoie and husband Jonathan; sons, Blake Bowie and finance’ Morgan Berthelot, Brock Bowie; granddaughter, Vivian Savoie; brother, James “Jim” Bowie and wife Mona; sister, Jean Durocher and husband Phil.
Faren “Smokey” Verdin, Sr., 63, a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. He...
Nancy R. Bergeron, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Nancy was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, July 8, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, July 1, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old man on multiple felonies after a traffic stop. Sheriff Leland Falcon said a patrol officer stopped Charles E. Jones, Jr., 51, for a traffic violation. According to APSO, Jones became aggressive and...
UPDATE (6/29/22): It is with great sadness that we bring you the update that on May 3, Louisiana food legend Alzina Toups passed away. Original Story: There are countless amazing Cajun restaurants throughout South Louisiana, but there's one that is apparently so good there's a year-long waiting list to get a table.
Comments / 0