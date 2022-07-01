TPCG Offices Close Friday, July 1 and Monday, July 4

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police chase involving a kidnapping suspect led to the Causeway Bridge being temporarily closed Saturday evening. Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call at an apartment in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue in Metairie. Multiple suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded money from the people living there. One of the suspects took one of the occupants and left the location.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO