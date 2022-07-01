ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

TPCG Offices Close Friday, July 1 and Monday, July 4

By STAFF
houmatimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrebonne Parish Consolidated Government offices will be closed today,...

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

Tens of thousands turn out for 50th Americana Festival in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — The golden anniversary of the Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival was covered by a sun-drenched sky, and that was just fine with John Michael. The 25-year Centerville resident and his wife, Lisha, were among tens of thousands enjoying 50th festival on Ohio 48 and Franklin Street on Monday because it “it celebrates Independence Day and our liberties.
CENTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Ambulance wrecks into Bayou Lafourche; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after an ambulance crashed into Bayou Lafourche in Larose on Saturday afternoon. Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 Chief Devin Dedon confirmed to The Gazette that all are OK after the driver of the emergency vehicle lost control, taking the ambulance into the bayou. Chief Dedon said...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpcg Offices
WWL

Current and former Louisiana jail inmates earn diplomas

Graduates’ caps and gowns replaced prison uniforms as 14 current and three former inmates at the Lafourche Parish jail received diplomas. Two graduated from college, one with a bachelor’s and the other with an associate’s degree. Fifteen others, including three former inmates, received their high school equivalency diplomas.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police chase involving a kidnapping suspect led to the Causeway Bridge being temporarily closed Saturday evening. Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call at an apartment in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue in Metairie. Multiple suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded money from the people living there. One of the suspects took one of the occupants and left the location.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana 4-H Compound Archery Team place nationally!

Terrebonne Parish 4-H announced that Terrebonne 4-H member Cole Adams and the Louisiana 4-H Compound Archery Team placed second as a team overall, and the Louisiana Shooting Sports Team (all disciplines) placed second overall at the National Shooting Sports Competition in Grand Island, Nebraska. “We are so proud of Cole...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDSU

Man shot multiple times, dies in Houma

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police are investigating a homicide that occurred just before 6 p.m. Friday. Officers were called to the intersection of Main and Naquin streets in reference to a shooting. Once there, they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Napoleonville man shot, killed in downtown Houma area

On July 1, 2022 shortly before 6pm, Houma Police responded to the area of Main Street and Naquin Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, sitting in a vehicle near the intersection. He was pronounced dead on scene and later identified as Robert Mitchell-44 yrs old of Napoleonville.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

John Wade Bowie

John Wade Bowie, age 63, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, Tina Rogers Bowie; daughter, Emily Bowie Savoie and husband Jonathan; sons, Blake Bowie and finance’ Morgan Berthelot, Brock Bowie; granddaughter, Vivian Savoie; brother, James “Jim” Bowie and wife Mona; sister, Jean Durocher and husband Phil.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Faren James “Smokey” Verdin, Sr.

Faren “Smokey” Verdin, Sr., 63, a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. He...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Nancy Bergeron

Nancy R. Bergeron, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Nancy was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, July 8, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy