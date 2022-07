Happy Independence Day weekend! Are you ready for a parade? Rockaway Beach is … and that will kick off the holiday’s events. An Air National Guard F15 flyover at 10:40 am will signal the start of “Celebrating Together Again.” The parade assembles at the Neah-Kah-Nie School District and winds its way through Rockaway’s neighborhoods, along N. Coral Ave. to S. Nehalem then along S. Beacon – are some good areas for viewing, through the US Bank parking lot to Hwy. 101 to S. Third Street.

