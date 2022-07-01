ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore by Baltimore Festival returns Saturday with comedian Big Fred Watkins

By Hannah Hoffman
Wbaltv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's going to be a party at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater this weekend!. Video above: Officials seek revitalization with Baltimore by Baltimore Festival (April 2022)...

www.wbaltv.com

BmoreArt Magazine

Baltimore Pride Twilight Gala: Photo Essay

The 14th annual Twilight on the Terrace Gala returned Friday, June 24 at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and the BMA sculpture garden, a gorgeous evening of fashion, togetherness, and cocktails, a high point of Baltimore’s annual Pride Weekend hosted by Pride Center of Maryland. The event returned in person for the first time since 2019, which is why the theme of this year’s celebration was “together again.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Star Spangled Celebration: Fourth Of July Fireworks Light Up Baltimore’s Skyline Once Again

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Inner Harbor was lit up once again by fireworks and fun on Independence Day after two years away. The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore partnered to bring the celebration back bigger and better than ever before. Several of the city’s institutions also pitched in. The Baltimore Orioles, American Visionary Arts Museum, the National Aquarium, and proud media partner WJZ were part of the event, bringing thousands into the heart of the city. The day got off to a furry, feathery start at the American Visionary Art Museum’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Animals Treated To Edible Fourth Of July Celebration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s chimpanzees, miniature donkeys, pigs, and other animals celebrated the Fourth of July ahead of the fireworks, according to zoo staff. Maryland Zoo Goats, alpaca, and black-tailed prairie dogs were given a Fourth of July treat too. Zookeepers surprised the animals with red, white, and blue boxes filled with their favorite foods, staff said. The holiday treat is part of what the animal caretakers at the zoo refer to as “enrichment activities,” which are designed to keep the animals mentally and physically fit, according to zoo staff. Caretakers typically engage the animals in activities that allow them to demonstrate behavior associated with their species, staff said. Presenting the animals with the opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment is good for their well-being, according to zoo staff.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorestyle.com

Cherry Hill Celebrates Resilience and History on the 4th of July

After 2 years of uncertainty in the pandemic, big summer festivals are finally making a comeback. Cherry Hill’s 6th annual Arts & Music Waterfront Festival is one local, culturally-relevant community gathering that might have slipped under the radar in Baltimore. It will take place in Middle Branch Park on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Inner Harbor Hotels Prepare For Fourth Of July Festivities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fireworks are back at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the pandemic began.  Restaurants, bars, and hotels are preparing for a very busy day.  The Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point is throwing a pool party.  “We’re going to do a dayside barbecue with a pool DJ and probably one of the best views we think to watch the fireworks here in Baltimore city,” Sagamore Pendry Baltimore General Manager Juan Webster said.  There will be a special menu, as well as the hotel’s staples, including lobster rolls, smash burgers, and delicious frozen cocktails.  “(We are) highlight(ing) some local flavors and...
BALTIMORE, MD
JamBase

Billy Strings Debuts ‘Streets Of Baltimore’ Cover In Baltimore

Billy Strings continued a long-standing trend of performing geographically-appropriate songs by debuting a cover of Bobby Bare’s “The Streets Of Baltimore” on Saturday in Baltimore. Strings’ latest addition to his ever-growing live repertoire came in the middle of his second set at Pier Six Pavilion. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Lyric's "Dream Big" Contest reveals hope, vision in Baltimore's youth

We turn now to the 2022 Dream Big Contest, a competition inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s ”I Have a Dream Speech.” Students from Baltimore City and Baltimore County grades 5-12 were asked to submit poems, essays and videos describing their dreams for themselves and for their communities. The contest, now in its fifth year, is sponsored by Lyric Baltimore’s Education Foundation.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

‘The Life and Hats of Milliner Mae Reeves: A Conversation with Her Daughter, Donna Limerick’ to be Presented by Montgomery History on Tuesday, July 5

One of the many extraordinary exhibits in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is Mae’s Millinery Shop. Lifted nearly complete from its original home in Philadelphia, it is now recognized as a historical treasure. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, “The Life and Hats of Milliner Mae Reeves” will be featured in a free online presentation from Montgomery History.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The holiday weekend is off to a violent start in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After June proved to be the deadliest month of the year so far in Baltimore City, July is not starting off on a better note. Just two days into the month, and two people have already been killed. Overnight three people were shot within the span...
BALTIMORE, MD
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Jarrettsville, MD USA

I found this heart in a grove of birch trees on the edge of athletic fields near our home. Three days earlier our beloved 14 year old dog had suddenly died, and both my wife and I were heartbroken. He was everything you could hope for in a dog— loyal, loving, smart, funny, handsome. Anyway, as I walked around these fields thinking of all the happy times he had spent there, I saw something out of the corner of my eye hanging from a birch branch. I almost ignored it as I thought it was just an old Covid mask caught in a tree, but something told me to have a closer look, and then I realized it was a heart— a beautiful quilted heart. My wife and I are truly grateful to the kind stranger who placed the heart in that tree— it couldn’t have found us at a more opportune moment.
JARRETTSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Frederick cancer survivor, husband win $1M scratch-off prize

A Frederick cancer survivor and her husband, who won a $1 million Maryland Lottery scratch-off prize, said playing the lottery during treatment helped take their minds off their worries. Video above: Maryland Lottery has new Summer scratch-offs and rewards program. The couple claimed their prize Tuesday, but they were already...
FREDERICK, MD

