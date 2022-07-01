Man indicted for stealing van from Elmira business

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been indicted for allegedly stealing a minivan from a business in Elmira in May, according to court documents.

Edward Epps was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 16 in connection to the theft. The indictment said that on May 25, 2022, Epps allegedly stole a 2011 Dodge Caravan from Initial D Motorsportson Lake Street.

As a result of the alleged theft, Epps was charged with two counts of 3rd-degree Grand Larceny of property over $3,000 and one count of 4th-degree Grand Larceny of property worth over $100.

