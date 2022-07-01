ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Believe The Hype: Roe vs. Wade, Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment Extended & More

By @Djxo313
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWIZW_0gS91f0A00

Source: dj xo / The Morning Hustle


We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics.

It’s another week of #BelieveTheHype on The Morning Hustle. This week we dive deep in to the Roe vs. Wade controversy, the continued imprisonment of #BrittneyGriner and more.

RELATED: Brittney Griner's Appears In Russian Court As Detainment Gets Extended For Six More Months

The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: WNBA coach slams ‘disgusting’ lack of action from government

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
