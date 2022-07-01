Orange County man wins $953K in Cash 5 jackpot

Raleigh, N.C. — There are multiple studies that link spending time outdoors with improved mental health. When you plan a picnic, you not only get to spend the day enjoying nature, but you also get to enjoy some of your favorite foods. Bring a friend or loved one along with you, and now you get to benefit from having in-person conversations and making memories rather than staring at a screen all day.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO