ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Efland, NC

Orange County man wins $953K in Cash 5 jackpot

By Mark Bergin, WRAL senior multiplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Efland man won a $953,275 jackpot on Tuesday on a $1 Cash 5 ticket. Vann Ray bought his Quick Pick ticket from the Efland M-Mart on...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NC man wins over $950,000 after buying $1 ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
EFLAND, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Efland, NC
State
North Carolina State
Orange County, NC
Lifestyle
County
Orange County, NC
WRAL News

What are the best dessert shops in Raleigh?

Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is here, and we bet you're starting to crave the sweet, ice-cold escape that only your favorite ice cream shop can provide! What flavor will drip down your fingers as the weather grows hotter here in Raleigh?. If it's been a while since you've tried...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

50 events to check out this July in the Triangle

Raleigh, N.C. — There are lots of concerts, festivals and more fun coming up in the Raleigh area this July. July 6: Durham Bulls Bark in the Park - Enjoy a night of baseball at the DBAP with your pup in the outfield! A portion of every dog ticket sold will be donated to Second Chance Pet Adoptions. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Smartphone App#Quick Pick
Axios Raleigh

3 private pools you can rent near Raleigh

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Spotted lanternfly sighting confirmed in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time before the potentially destructive pest reached the state. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
AGRICULTURE
The News & Observer

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, house sells for $2.7 million

The spacious historic property located at 513 East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill was sold on May 19, 2022 for $2,700,000, or $734 per square foot. The house built in 1905 has an interior space of 3,679 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two baths. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5 acres lot.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Lottery
WRAL News

Planning a picnic? This is the only checklist you'll ever need

Raleigh, N.C. — There are multiple studies that link spending time outdoors with improved mental health. When you plan a picnic, you not only get to spend the day enjoying nature, but you also get to enjoy some of your favorite foods. Bring a friend or loved one along with you, and now you get to benefit from having in-person conversations and making memories rather than staring at a screen all day.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Virginia man arrested in fatal shooting in North Carolina

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Carolina, authorities said. Ky’Un Talik Thompson, 20, of Danville, Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kimora Johnson, of Yanceyville, North Carolina, according to the Caswell County Sheriff's Office.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
My Fox 8

High Point couple has worked together for decades

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny and Dolly Jennings are celebrating not just sixty years of marriage but sixty years of working together as well. Danny took over Bicycle Toy & Hobby from his father soon after the two got married. His father opened the shop in 1927. Today, it’s the oldest family-run bike shop in North Carolina.
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL News

City of Raleigh changes yard waste collection schedule

Raleigh, N.C. — The City of Raleigh is changing its yard waste collection schedule this week. In the past two months, the city has delivered more than 104,000 new lime green yard waste collection bins to homes. The lime green 95-gallon carts help with the curbside collection of yard...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
59K+
Followers
63K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy