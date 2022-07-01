ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical Storm Bonnie finally forms over the far SW Caribbean

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qr2gv_0gS90Bkh00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide

LISTEN & WATCH “Surviving the Storm” - WOKV Radio & Action News Jax

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0gS90Bkh00

*** No impacts from tropical systems for Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga. through the holiday weekend into next week...

* The active tropical wave - ‘94-L’ (Potential Tropical Cyclone #2) which came off the coast of Africa a week ago Wed. - continues swiftly westbound & has finally formed into tropical storm “Bonnie”. The recent persistent upper level high will remain intact across the Atlantic & U.S. (Lower 48) which means a rather straight forward forecast track (due west) across Central America then into the East Pacific with Bonnie reaching the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border Fri. night as a tropical storm.

The fast movement & close proximity to South America has been a speed bump of sorts, but the wave has found the “sweet spot” - albeit only a short time before landfall - over the SW Caribbean. Once to the Pacific, the system should quickly re-organize & strengthen again while turning more northwest to the south of the Mexican coast over the far E. Pacific.

There will be no impacts on NE Fl./SE Ga. ... or any of Florida... as well as not any of the Gulf Coast. It is worth noting early season African waves like this one are often a harbinger of an overall active Atlantic hurricane season.

* A second wave continues over the Central Atlantic & is steadily moving W/NW. There has been a burst of convection to the east of the wave axis Friday but shear is strong over the Caribbean & should keep this wave from having much of a chance to develop.

* A lot of disorganized but heavy t’storm activity is offshore of Florida & the Carolina’s in a north/NE-south/SW band & cluster associated with a weak upper level trough of low pressure that’s moving to the northeast. Radar imagery seems to indicate a possible surface low just offshore of the Carolina’s. Movement is to the northeast & forecast models don’t show much in their latest output. But given the radar presentation, some development is possible as the low moves away from the coast & crosses the Gulf Stream.

* The weak low pressure over the extreme northwest Gulf of Mexico has moved inland over S/SE Texas so no further development can be expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4Vgu_0gS90Bkh00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0gS90Bkh00

The location of development of tropical systems in June since 1851 generally favors the NW Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & far Western Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmkCi_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0gS90Bkh00

Saharan dust is spread west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve already has a couple of dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0gS90Bkh00

2022 names..... “Colin” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0gS90Bkh00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0gS90Bkh00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0gS90Bkh00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0gS90Bkh00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0gS90Bkh00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0gS90Bkh00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0gS90Bkh00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0gS90Bkh00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0gS90Bkh00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0gS90Bkh00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0gS90Bkh00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0gS90Bkh00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0gS90Bkh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0gS90Bkh00

West Pacific IR satellite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0gS90Bkh00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0gS90Bkh00

“Chaba” is forecast to become a typhoon while moving toward China staying west of Hong Kong:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzkRq_0gS90Bkh00

Tropical storm “Aere” will move over the far W. Pacific nearing Western Japan by Tue./Wed.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414kAi_0gS90Bkh00

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Typical early July weather pattern this week

Jacksonville, Fl — Back to work and back to typical early July weather with temperatures into the low 90s and high humidity. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says the sea breeze tracks well inland today, popping off a few showers and storms this afternoon. There will be isolated storms near I-95 early afternoon, but the bulk of the rain today is well west of I-95.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
News4Jax.com

Fireworks scheduled throughout Jacksonville area to celebrate July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night. Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tropical Wave#Tropical Atlantic#Gulf Coast#Sw Caribbean#Fl#Georgia Hurricane Guide#Ea
fox5atlanta.com

I-95 near Florida line reopens after fiery crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A fiery crash involving a tractor trailer shut down all of Interstate 95 in Camden County for most of the evening Friday. It happened around 3 p.m. less than a mile from the Georgia-Florida line. Initial reports indicate a tractor trailer caught fire during the crash and at least one vehicle rolled over as a result of the wreck.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
residentnews.net

DeSantis floatilla draws excitement

Over 1,300 boats rally on the river for the Governor. Despite forecasts calling for lightning, Lance Foreman and his girlfriend Laura Dunn readied their vessel at the COJ St. Johns Marina boat ramp on the Southbank. The pair are residents of the Strand nearby and were on hand with their...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

‘Firecracker’ born at Jacksonville hospital

Jacksonville, Fla. — One Jacksonville family has an extra reason to celebrate this Fourth of July. Their baby boy, Micah, was born at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Women’s Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The hospital says the mother and her “little firecracker” are both happy and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville residents have mixed reactions to new Florida law that can ticket drivers playing music too loud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mixed reactions came pouring in from Jacksonville residents about a new noise ordinance that went into law on Friday. Florida statue 316.3045 prohibits loud music that’s plainly audible within 25 feet. This law will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loudly in their cars. The law will also allow officers to ticket drivers for playing music too loudly in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Ivey appointed Sheriff, special election looms for vacancy

On Saturday, June 11, Pat Ivey was sworn in as Jacksonville’s acting sheriff. Appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Ivey is replacing former Sheriff Mike Williams, who announced his retirement on June 2 following reports he no longer resided in Duval County and had, therefore, rendered himself ineligible to hold the position.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

At least one person killed in crash on Argyle Forest Blvd., JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Monday. Detectives say that at approximately 9:15 p.m., a Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Argyle Forest Boulevard. At the same time, a silver Mustang occupied by two individuals, was pulling out of a Popeyes parking lot and attempted a left turn. The Nissan Frontier collided with the Mustang at that moment.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This restaurant serves Thai food to visitors. Your will enjoy exquisite sushi, ample drunken noodles, and delicate shrimp at Green Papaya Thai & Sushi Cuisine (Beach location). Try their delicious mango sticky rice. Many guests claim that this location serves superb wine. It has reasonable prices. This location has a warm and inviting atmosphere.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy