Odessa, TX

Odessa woman swings machete at ex-boyfriend’s head, police say

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her ex-boyfriend. Saraisa Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on June 28, officers responded to an apartment on W 13th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, they met with the victim who said Ruiz hit him across the nose with the lid of a cooking pot. He said she then grabbed a machete and swung it at his head but didn’t make contact. He told police he was afraid Ruiz was going to kill him. Officers noted the victim had an injury to his nose which was consistent with his claims.

Officers then spoke with Ruiz who denied using the lid or machete as a weapon. She did, however, admit to throwing her phone and a notebook at him.

Ruiz was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $25,000. According to jail records, Ruiz has been arrested multiple times since 2016 on charges such as drunk driving, failure to appear, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

