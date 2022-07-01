Legion Strands Too Many Runners in Thursday Loss to Green Bay Southwest

The University Foundation-Manitowoc Inc., formerly known as the UW-Manitowoc Foundation, a philanthropic society of individuals dedicated to supporting public higher education in Manitowoc County, is combining forces with the UW-Green Bay Foundation to create efficiencies and eliminate duplication of fiduciary duties. The two groups determined that the focus needs to be on growing the number of college degree earners in the region to retain and attract employers in today’s fast-paced changing economy. The college degree attainment rate in the region is 26% compared to 33% nationally.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO