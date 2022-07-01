ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Legion Strands Too Many Runners in Thursday Loss to Green Bay Southwest

By Damon Ryan
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a night of missed opportunities. Visiting Green Bay Southwest nipped Manitowoc 6-5 last night in American Legion varsity baseball at Municipal Field....

www.seehafernews.com

wearegreenbay.com

Local 5’s Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – 4th of July celebrations are everywhere across the country, and that’s no different right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 is ready and having fun in several communities as they gear up for their celebrations. You can join us in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Neenah, and Manitowoc!
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Shoreland Baseball League Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Despite a cloudy day with passing rain showers and cool temperatures, a crowd of approximately 100 people attended the Shoreland Baseball League’s 50th Anniversary recently at Walsh Field. The agenda for Saturday, June 25th also included the posthumous Hall of Fame induction of Howie Timm, the longtime manager of...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fireworks start fire in Green Bay, cause $20,000 in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The improper disposal of fireworks was the cause of a fire on Green Bay’s west side that left six people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 3 around 11:30 p.m. crews were sent to a residence for a reported fire on a fence spreading toward a house. The house was located on the corner of Dousman and Platten Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

2022 Is Off To A Deadly Start On The Great Lakes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says it’s concerned about the high number of drowning rescues leading up to Independence Day. There were 12 total rescues with two in an unknown condition in 2022. GLSRP also says there have been 47 Great Lake...
ACCIDENTS
seehafernews.com

Work Resumes on I-43 Today

The orange barrels are still up on I-43 in Manitowoc County. After a brief lull for the holiday weekend resurfacing, ramp and bridge work continues today from Wisconsin 310 in Manitowoc County to Wisconsin 96 in Brown County. This includes all interchanges in that stretch along with the bridge deck...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Men Arrested in Kewaunee County for Check Fraud

Four men have been arrested in connection with an attempted check fraud in Luxemburg. Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski says his department was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. last Thursday (June 30th) with a report of a man trying to cash a fraudulent check at the Bank of Luxemburg – Dykesville location.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Fire over the fox delayed due to weather

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Fire over the Fox is delayed due to weather. Staff hosting the festival consulted with the National Weather Service and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department to make the decision. In a statement made by Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Fire Over The Fox Is Back, Along With A Stormy Forecast

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Many people are planning to be in downtown Green Bay to celebrate Independence Day on Monday. But the weather forecasted, isn’t looking the best for outdoor fun. Fire over the Fox is making full scaled comeback this year for the 4th of July...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Collaborative Spirit Prompts Development of the new University Foundation at UW Green Bay – Manitowoc

The University Foundation-Manitowoc Inc., formerly known as the UW-Manitowoc Foundation, a philanthropic society of individuals dedicated to supporting public higher education in Manitowoc County, is combining forces with the UW-Green Bay Foundation to create efficiencies and eliminate duplication of fiduciary duties. The two groups determined that the focus needs to be on growing the number of college degree earners in the region to retain and attract employers in today’s fast-paced changing economy. The college degree attainment rate in the region is 26% compared to 33% nationally.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

22-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on UW-Green Bay campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay officials report a 22-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash Friday after 10:30 pm. on campus. The man was a Green Bay resident, but was not a student. Campus police were dispatched to the intersection of North Circle Dr. and...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighter hurt during fire at east side business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A firefighter was hurt at the scene of a fire at a business on Green Bay’s east side. Just after 5 a.m., Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews were called to Packer City Sales, LLC, 1124 N Baird St. The estimated cost of damage is $1 million, according to the department.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Joan R. Buck

Joan R. Buck, age 90, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening June 30, 2022 at Angelus Senior Living, Manitowoc. Joan was born on July 12, 1931 in Clarks Mills, WI, daughter of the late Joseph and Matilda (Pritzl) Anhalt. She graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1949. On November 14, 1953 she married Merrill Buck at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc. In addition to being a homemaker and a wonderful mother she enjoyed Bowling, Golfing and Reading in her spare time.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi-truck carrying beer overturns at Appleton intersection

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi-trailer carrying beer overturned at the intersection of Northland Ave. and Conkey St. in Appleton Saturday morning. The liquid cargo is leaking. Police tell Action 2 News that the driver received minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital. The scene...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

COVID-19 affects Door County theater company’s shows

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Performances of Northern Sky Theater are affected this week by an outbreak of COVID-19 in the professional company. Info: northernskytheater.com. A message to patrons says, “We’re so sorry to announce that, due to multiple COVID cases in our company, we need to cancel most of this week’s performances.”
DOOR COUNTY, WI

