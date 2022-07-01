Legion Strands Too Many Runners in Thursday Loss to Green Bay Southwest

Joan R. Buck, age 90, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening June 30, 2022 at Angelus Senior Living, Manitowoc. Joan was born on July 12, 1931 in Clarks Mills, WI, daughter of the late Joseph and Matilda (Pritzl) Anhalt. She graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1949. On November 14, 1953 she married Merrill Buck at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc. In addition to being a homemaker and a wonderful mother she enjoyed Bowling, Golfing and Reading in her spare time.
