Where to park when visiting downtown Troy

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — When visiting downtown Troy, you might be looking for a place to park. The city offers different paid and free parking options, including parking garages, parking lots, and street parking.

Parking lots and garages

Troy has two public parking garages. The Fifth Avenue Garage is located at Fifth Avenue and Broadway and the State Street Parking Garage is located on the corner of State Street and River Street.

The city also has five parking lots.

Congress Street Parking Lot, located on the corner of Congress Street and 5th Avenue (accessible via southbound on 5th Avenue)

Fourth Street Parking Lot, located at the corner of 4th and Ferry Streets

Front Street Parking Lot, located on Front Street behind the Arts Center (accessible via southbound on Front Street)

Green Island Bridge Parking Lot, located on River Street between Jacob Street and Federal Street

Y-Lot Parking Lot, located at First Street between River Street & State Street

The city offers monthly permits for $75 for all lots and garages, with a daily rate of $8 for those without permits. All city-operated parking lots and garages have free overnight parking Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Free parking is also available on Saturday and Sunday.

If spots are available, you can buy parking permits using the city’s online permit reservation system .

Street parking

Street parking is available throughout downtown Troy. The meters are active Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and cost $1 per hour. On-street parking is limited to four hours within the Central Business District. On weeknights, weekends, and holidays, you can park for free downtown.

You can pay for street parking using the Passport Parking mobile app. The app is available for free on the App Store, Google Play, or on the Passport Parking website .

