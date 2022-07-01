ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San José Spotlight

San Jose nixes ‘blatantly racist’ policy

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago

Growing up in San Jose, Councilmember Raul Peralez found himself sitting on a curb while police searched his car — dozens of times.

His crime? Driving slowly in his forest green 1965 Impala Super Sport lowrider as a person of color.

“I was often told (by officers) that because of the car I drove, the way I was dressed, and because I was out cruising that they had reasonable suspicion I was a gang member or had weapons or drugs with me,” Peralez said, who later became a cop himself. “The officers never found anything in my car but they always found out I was a scholar athlete at Cupertino High School and later a math major at San Jose State University.”

The downtown councilmember said it was the city policy — which outlawed cruising in San Jose streets — that gave officers the right to unfairly to target people like him because of the color of their skin or their culture.

Now, for the first time in three decades, that law is overturned and decked-out cars can once again cruise the streets. The Chicano community in San Jose is celebrating the victory.

The San Jose City Council this week unanimously approved ending fees and fines associated with cruising—arguing it’s inherently discriminatory. The ban, which prohibits lowriders and other decked-out cars from driving slowly through city streets, was implemented in the early 1990s to curb gang violence.

“As a council we (said) this is not a policy we should embrace any longer,” said Peralez, who led the charge to repeal the ban. “It’s not one our police department (says) they actually utilize… and it’s blatantly discriminatory and racist when you look at the wording.”

Cruising has been part of the Latino culture since the 1940s and grew to be a symbol of Mexican American resistance against discrimination during the Civil Rights era. Two decades later, it became associated nationally with gang violence and illegal activity. Cities across the country enacted laws prohibiting the repetitive driving of any motor vehicle past a traffic control point that was congested or near a checkpoint.

Related Stories

June 15, 2022

San Jose budget tackles homelessness and public safety

May 11, 2022

Car cruising could return to San Jose streets

February 28, 2022

Organizers say San Jose tried to shut down Black History Month event

“So in downtown, if you miss your turn and you get lost and you go around a couple times you can essentially be in violation of this ordinance,” Peralez said. “It was very, very broad.”

The ordinance was so broad that police officers could stop and search any person driving a lowrider. This impacted brown and Black residents the most, the councilmember said, and they were stopped repeatedly by San Jose police.

Councilmember Sergio Jimenez experienced the same discrimination.

“I’ve been sat on the curb many times over the course of my lifetime growing up in East San Jose,” Jimenez said. “It was for no reason. I was never arrested, nothing like that. Just simply pulled over because a vehicle was too low or we drove by maybe a little too frequently.”

Law enforcement leaders pushed back on the repeal, arguing the policy helps stop dangerous activities like sideshows , especially as traffic fatalities spike in San Jose.

Police Chief Anthony Mata proposed an alternative to repealing the ban — allowing lowriders during permitted events — but policymakers said there are enough rules to protect city streets.

Community leaders in San Jose and across the state supported the city’s move to repeal the ban, noting the contributions of the lowrider community.

“San Jose is where the pillars of the lowrider culture are,” said David Polanco, United Lowrider Council of San Jose (ULCSJ) chairman. “Regardless of the no cruising signs, the culture has thrived in many ways.”

He said the lowrider council holds toy and food drives and has worked with Kaiser Permanente and the San Jose Public Library to give back to the community. More young people are getting involved, he added, which keeps them away from other dangerous activities.

National City Vice Mayor Marcus Bush, whose city sits outside of San Diego, said his community also lifted its cruising ban this week. He said San Diego businesses saw a 20-30% increase in revenue on days cruising events were held. He believes San Jose could see similar results.

“This is more than just about the cars. It’s about the music. It’s the art, it’s the food, it’s people gathered together and just celebrating,” Bush said.

John Ulloa,  a professor who teaches a class on the history of lowriding at San Francisco State University, called the ban an “archaic” law rooted in institutionalized racism.

“Lowriding is part of not only San Jose’s social and cultural fabric,” he said, “but a global worldwide phenomenon that is celebrated as artistic and an expression of cultural pride.”

Contact Jana Kadah at jana@sanjosespotlight.com or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

The post San Jose nixes ‘blatantly racist’ policy appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 4

Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose increases patrols to combat illegal fireworks

City officials and first responders are imploring residents to leave fireworks to the professionals. With the exception of permitted displays, fireworks are illegal in San Jose to use, possess, store or sell. Erica Ray, spokesperson for San Jose Fire Department, said even fireworks labeled “safe and sane” — which don’t leave the ground or explode... The post San Jose increases patrols to combat illegal fireworks appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San José Spotlight

Who run the world? San Jose could have female majority council

San Jose, the 10th largest city in America, was once dubbed as “the Feminist Capital of the World.” But as the years wore on, the title faded as fewer women graced Silicon Valley’s elected offices. San Jose scraped the bottom of a Pew research study six years ago comparing men to women ratios on city... The post Who run the world? San Jose could have female majority council appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Staedler: Downtown San Jose needs groups like Urban Vibrancy Institute to improve

Over the last several decades, there have been various opinions and political handwringing on what is wrong with downtown San Jose. In the past, San Jose officials have blamed the lack of downtown vibrancy on business cycles and other over simplistic issues such as daytime or nighttime population. The city of San Jose presented its Downtown Annual Progress Report to a City Council committee last week. As with many cities throughout the country, the COVID-19 pandemic hurt downtown San Jose. The reduction in convention business and tourism has had a significant impact on the vitality of downtown.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#San Jose City Council#East San Jose#Homelessness#Racial Injustice#Artsculture#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Cupertino High School
svvoice.com

Zero Tolerance Fireworks Policy

Fire agencies throughout Santa Clara County have partnered to remind residents that fireworks are illegal, dangerous and can result in fires and injuries that are easily preventable. Fines will be issued to anyone using, possessing, storing, or selling illegal fireworks. Santa Clara County’s ‘social host’ Fireworks Ordinance holds property owners responsible for the illegal use of fireworks on their property.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s oldest 4th of July parade invigorates businesses

San Jose’s oldest Independence Day parade is not only a favorite among local residents, but also small businesses. The Rose, White and Blue parade and festival has been around since 1901, drawing hundreds of people every year. A decked out parade filled with lowriders, classic cars, patriotic floats and festive vehicles grace Alameda and Naglee avenues. On the other side of the street, local vendors, artists and designers share their crafts. And in between are cultural performances, food trucks and even a wrestling ring and mini skate park for children.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Rose, White and Blue Parade and Festival in San Jose

Hundreds of people gathered in San Jose Monday to celebrate Independence Day. Residents of all ages showed up, some dressed in red, white and blue, and enjoyed the festivities. NBC Bay Area's StormRanger was also part of the celebration. Take a look below at some photos of the parade.
SAN JOSE, CA
sftimes.com

7 arrested, hundreds cited in San Jose sideshow

San Jose police responded to sideshow activity late Saturday night, leading to 7 arrests on various weapons charges, 5 impounded cars, and hundreds of citations. According to the San Jose police, at around 11 p.m., more than 200 vehicles took over the intersection of South 10th Street and Alma Avenue near Excite Ballpark for a sideshow before the San Jose police shut it down.
SAN JOSE, CA
theava.com

California’s First Legal Indian Killer

UC Hastings’ namesake, Serranus Clinton Hastings, is implicated in the massacre of hundreds of Yuki tribe members. Hastings College of the Law was founded in San Francisco in 1878 as the first law department of the University of California. Its construction was seeded with a bequest of $100,000 in gold coins from the first chief justice of the California Supreme Court, Serranus Clinton Hastings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

San Francisco to Reconsider Inclusionary Zoning as Development Slows to a Crawl

J.K. Dineen reports in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle that San Francisco Mayor London Breed is pushing to reconvene a “technical advisory committee” that meets periodically to revisit the city’s inclusionary zoning program. “The eight-person committee, which includes four mayoral and four Board of Supervisors appointees, has not met since February 2018,” according to Dineen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Editorial: Use old San Jose City Hall for one-stop homeless services

In a week’s span, two decisions were made that on the surface had absolutely no correlation. Yet in a circuitous way, they did. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted to authorize an additional $1 million to the Vietnamese American Service Center. The center which opened last October is a phenomenal success. The new... The post Editorial: Use old San Jose City Hall for one-stop homeless services appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest teenager with ghost gun

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a juvenile in possession of a ghost gun Sunday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department (SJPD). While conducting a fireworks enforcement in Alviso, SJPD officers made contact with a 15-year-old boy who was in possession of a ghost gun. The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bone-dry Santa Clara County on high alert for illegal fireworks

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- With the extremely dry conditions this Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities are on high alert. All fireworks are illegal in Santa Clara County and officers will be out in full force to catch violators.Every wildfire season, Stephen Johnson is on alert. He lives in San Jose just a few blocks away from the very dry Santa Teresa Hills."During the season, every couple of weeks, we smell a grass fire and will wonder where it's coming from depending on which way the wind is blowing and I think, about four years ago or so right along...
CBS San Francisco

July 4 stirs hopes of independence for Bay Area Ukrainian family

BERKELEY (KPIX) - The Fourth of July holiday pulls at the hopes and struggles of Ukainians. A Fulbright scholar visiting from Ukraine with her family planned to return home this month after celebrating Independence Day in the U.S., but now plans to stay another year, grateful for a safe place to live while her home country remains at war. "These four plus months have really been devastating for me and my family, it's so difficult," said Nataliia Goshylyk, a visiting professor at Berkeley through the Fulbright Scholar program. "It's all over Ukraine and so many people are suffering, your friends and...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS News

San Jose teen arrested for ghost gun possession during fireworks crackdown

SAN JOSE – A teenager in San Jose was arrested for allegedly possessing a "ghost gun" while officers were conducting a fireworks enforcement operation during the July 4 holiday weekend. According to San Jose Police, officers in the Alviso neighborhood in North San Jose conducting fireworks enforcement Sunday night...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy