Authorities say a 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday in Peoria. It is at least Peoria’s 11th homicide of the year. The shooting happened around 4:19 a.m. in the 300 block of South Sterling Avenue, near the Madison public golf course. Responding to a request for help, police found Mariah Faith Moss, 21, inside her residence with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Moss was pronounced dead at the scene.

3 DAYS AGO