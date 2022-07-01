ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSCC’s Boys to be honored as President Emeritus

 2 days ago
News Release

At their June 16 Board meeting, the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees approved to confer the title of President Emeritus upon Dr. Kevin Boys, effective on his retirement date, July 1, 2022.

The nomination was initiated and read by VP of Academic Affairs, Dr. Nicole Roades, followed by a resolution read by Mr. Kyle Rudduck, SSCC Board Chair, and voted and approved unanimously by the SSCC Board of Trustees.

Dr. Roades’ nomination highlighted President Boys’ passion for student success, his regard for the mission of SSCC, and his dependable and transformative leadership. She quotes, “Kevin has led the institution through several strategic planning cycles and has always ensured that the goals and strategies support the College’s mission. Recognizing that accessible, affordable, and high-quality practices come in many forms, he has inspired others to fulfill their obligations to this mission with excellence. Further, fulfilling this mission has been replete with challenging scenarios that would have consumed a lesser individual. Experiences of the past thirteen years, particularly the last few, have demanded tough decisions, transparency, fortitude, and grace. Following his lead through these valleys has been more palatable alongside a leader who has always given 110% himself.”

To also honor President Boys’ retirement after serving over 12 years as the 5th president of Southern State Community College, and his overall 43-year career serving students pre-K through college, the Kevin and Diane Boys Fund for Innovation and Excellence in Teaching and Learning has been set up. The fund will be dedicated to further develop and inspire innovation, genuine care and excellence in teaching and support the development of other professional who contribute to the College’s mission.

Fund donations can be sent to the SSCC Foundation at 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro, OH 45133 or online at: https://www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml#giving.

