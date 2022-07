Local and national NAACP officials are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker. “We are asking for Department of Justice to come in,” said Akron NAACP President Judi Hill. “We want a consent decree from the state. We are looking for real change. And, so, we know it can't happen within. It hasn't happened to date.” ...

AKRON, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO