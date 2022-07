Jacksonville, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that they are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash on July 3. Authorities say 25-year-old Monica Nabers was fatally injured when the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup she was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. This happened around 3:30 am on Roy Webb Road. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.

