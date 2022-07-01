ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man arrested on arson charges told deputies ‘spirits’ told him to do it

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Florida man whom they say admitted to trying to set fire to his boss’ house because “spirits” told him to.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies told WFLA that multiple surveillance cameras caught Thanh Ha approaching a newly constructed house in the early afternoon on May 3. The video shows Ha riding a bicycle, then locking the bike to a nearby sign and walking to the home while trying to cover his face, WFLA reported.

In an arrest affidavit, deputies said that approximately five minutes after approaching the home, Ha was seen running away from the residence and riding away on his bicycle.

In court documents, investigators said that Ha’s boss was a potential buyer of the home that was damaged by the fire.

When questioned, deputies said that Ha admitted to starting the fire. Ha also said that he was not upset, and started the fire because “spirits” told him to.

Ha was charged with second-degree arson, WFLA reported. Bond was set at $10,000.

©2022 Cox Media Group

