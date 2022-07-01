ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

St. Pius’ Merseal makes the most of baseball Dream Team season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Festus) Andrew Merseal has become one of the elite offensive players in Missouri high school baseball. The St. Pius Lancers junior was the JCAA Small-School Player of the Year, and...

