Brownwood, TX – (contributed) Heavy drops of sweat rained down on the black rubber floor as a large group of individuals from all types of physical backgrounds and fitness levels participated in the Fourth of July community workout at CrossFit Longma. Owner and coach Michael Moh and his wife and co-owner Rachel called out encouragements and offered tips to improve techniques while playful techno remixes of pop songs kept a steady pace. Over 30 people gathered at the gym at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, to work out before kicking off their holiday celebrations. That commitment to show up and do the work is a key component of CrossFit and just one of the many elements of success celebrated at CrossFit Longma.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO