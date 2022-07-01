ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

3 people, including 2 children injured after a rollover crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
Three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Pasco.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on Three Rivers and Rd 76. The early reports showed that a pickup truck was heading east on Three Rivers and Rd 76 when it was struck by another car. Due to the impact, the pickup truck flipped over.

The driver of the pickup truck and his two young grandchildren were not buckled up at the time of the accident. A 12-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and the 5-year-old bounced around in the cab. Both children received minimal injuries, but the driver sustained serious injuries. No additional information has been provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

July 1, 2022

Source: NBC Right Now

