Are Netflix and Roku a Match Made in Heaven?

What shows people are watching on Netflix right now
We've all said it.
"I need a new show to watch."
Sometimes we need some help deciding which. What one do you pick? It's a big commitment watching episode after episode after episode.
Check out which shows have been the most watched series on Netflix over the past week starting June 20:10. "Man Vs Bee: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 18,210,0009. "First Kill: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 18,550,0008. "You Don't Know Me: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 21,910,0007. "The Umbrella Academy: Season 1" Netflix
Hours watched: 27,230,0006. "Stranger Things" Netflix
Hours watched: 29,210,0005. "Peaky Blinders: Season 6" Netflix
Hours watched: 30,350,0004. "Stranger Things 2" Netflix
Hours watched: 31,190,0003. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix
Hours watched: 32,230,0002. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix
Hours watched: 76,910,0001. "The Umbrella Academy: Season 3"
Hours watched: 124,530,00011
