Plano, TX

Plano City Council puts Oncor on hot seat during Monday meeting

By Garrett Gravley
starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA representative from Oncor took a firm line of questioning from the Plano City Council during a presentation Monday evening. The presentation came following reports of some Plano residents experiencing power outages. On June 20, a local outage occurred that Oncor's website said affected over 1,500 people. The power was promptly...





Plano news roundup: Council approves over $9 million in projects

In its Monday meeting, Plano City Council approved the following expenditures:. $3.3 million for arterial overlay repairs for Hedgecoxe Road’s stretch between Legacy Drive and Custer Road. $2.1 million for the purchase of six wheel loaders to be used by the Public Works Department. $1.6 million for the purchase...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Lewisville Water Restrictions Remain in Effect

The City of Lewisville is continuing daytime outdoor water restrictions that were originally enacted on May 1 and will continue to run through the end of September. The summertime restriction became mandatory in 2014 and is intended to help conserve the city’s water supply by reducing water waste that is common during the dayside.
LEWISVILLE, TX


Meet Jake Petras, Frisco's new Planning and Zoning commissioner

Jake Petras came to Frisco for family and has a strong belief in giving back to the community. He was appointed to the Place 1 spot on the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission in June. Tell us a little bit about yourself. I was born and raised in a small...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fourth of July Fireworks Ignite Fires Across North Texas

The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth fought several fires on Monday night after Fourth of July fireworks set dry grass ablaze. In Dallas, fire officials responded to a blaze under Sylvan Bridge at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the Dallas Fire-Rescue, the grass fire was ignited during...
FORT WORTH, TX


Fireworks are illegal in city limits

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching and Sachse residents are reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits. In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in unincorporated areas. Similarly, Dallas County allows firework use in unincorporated areas of the county.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX


Plano: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Plano, Texas

Visitors to Plano Texas may want to visit the Heritage Farmstead Museum, a 19th-century farm with original tools and a schoolroom replica from 1895. At the Interurban Railway Museum, visitors can learn about the history of the Texas Electric Railway through a restored train car. Trails wind through a nature preserve at Oak Point Park. In the neighboring town of Southfork, visitors can tour the setting of the popular TV show, Dallas.
PLANO, TX


FIREFIGHTERS FROM 7 CITIES HAVE GRASS FIRE COMPLETELY CONTAINED

DeSoto, TX - Firefighters from DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Dallas, Ovilla, and Midlothian are currently fighting a widespread grass fire that is now fully contained. It had burned an estimated 250 acres but the multi-city containment effort has brought it under control. The fire was first phoned in shortly...
DESOTO, TX


Where I Live: Diamond Hill community takes care of each other

When we came to the U.S. as children, things were simpler and quieter. We have always lived in parts of Diamond Hill and Northside. Our family of 10 moved around. We finally settled down in 1991 to the current house we have now and have lived in the community since.
FORT WORTH, TX






See what Mesquite residents learned at an active shooter seminar on Sunday

Thirty seconds is a long time. According to Alfonso Solis, 30 seconds can make a difference in getting out of an emergency dead or alive. Thirty seconds can make a difference in saving another person's life. In the midst of mass shootings across the nation, Mesquite resident Alfonso Solis travels...
MESQUITE, TX


Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX


Collin County makes national list as ‘unaffordable’ for home ownership

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Add Collin County in North Texas to the list of places where home ownership is no longer affordable. With a median home price of $403,500 and a median income of $50,681, houses in the county north of Dallas are, by and large, no longer affordable for folks who already live there, according to an analysis by personal finance website MoneyGeek.


Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow...
ALEDO, TX


2022 Independence Day fireworks, events in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Burn bans have put a damper on many Independence Day fireworks celebrations but there are still some activities scheduled in East Texas. Canton - 4th of July Celebration Monday, July 4, Downtown Square/enter at First Monday Parking off 859 (West Gate Parking), 5 p.m. - fireworks at dark.
EAST TEXAS, PA

