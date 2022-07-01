Chelsea set to hire Tom Glick as new executive

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the appointment of Christophe Galtier as their new head coach following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino took over in the French capital back in January 2021 and has largely underwhelmed during his time at the club. After failing to secure the Ligue 1 title in his first season, the Argentine presided over another disappointing 2021/22 campaign which did bring league success but was headlined by poor form in the Champions League.

SOCCER ・ 6 HOURS AGO