Premier League

Chelsea set to hire Tom Glick as new executive

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chelsea are set to...

90min

Tyrell Malacia reacts to 'incredible' Man Utd move

Tyrell Malacia has promised fans that he will 'leave everything on the pitch' following his move to Manchester United from Feyenoord. Malacia became the club's first signing of the Erik ten Hag era on Wednesday, arriving from the Eredivisie side for a fee of around €15m plus add-ons. Despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Richarlison handed one-match ban for throwing flare

Richarlison's first Premier League appearance for Tottenham will be delayed as the Brazilian has been handed a one-match ban for throwing a flare into the stands back in May. Then at Everton, Richarlison scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea which played a huge role in the Toffees' Premier League survival, but he celebrated by throwing a discarded flare into an empty section of the crowd.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Katerina Svitkova joins Chelsea ahead of 2022/23 WSL season

Chelsea have completed the signing of Czech Republic international Katerina Svitkova following the conclusion of her contract at West Ham. The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, keeping her at the club until 2025. Svitkova is Chelsea's third summer signing ahead of the defence of their...
SOCCER
90min

Man Utd remain adamant Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave this summer

Manchester United insist they will fight to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club for the remainder of his contract despite the player's desire to leave, 90min understands. Ronaldo has made it clear to United recently that he wishes to be given the opportunity to leave Old Trafford a year after returning if a suitable offer is made, and his position has taken the club and new manager Erik ten Hag by surprise.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Mason Mount 'very excited' for new Chelsea era

Chelsea star Mason Mount has admitted he is looking forward to getting the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge as soon as possible. Roman Abramovich's 19-year ownership of the Blues came to an end this summer as he sold the club to a consortium fronted by Boehly, bringing an end to the most successful period in the history of Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton to pursue management career

Duncan Ferguson has left his role on the Everton coaching staff to pursue a management career. The former striker ended his playing days at Goodson Park and had been involved in various coaching roles with the Toffees since 2011. He stepped in as caretaker manager twice following the dismissals of Marco Silva and Rafa Benitez in 2019 and 2022 respectively, losing just one of his five games in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Transfer rumours: Barca's shock Ronaldo interest; Martinez wants Premier League move

Barcelona could make a shock swoop to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer with club president Joan Laporta and the player's agent Jorge Mendes holding talks. Chelsea are also considering a move for Ronaldo, though the player is not 100% sure on the transfer. There is a split in the ranks over the move as well, with new owner Todd Boehly keen while Thomas Tuchel is unconvinced.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Nottingham Forest confident of winning race for Neco Williams

Nottingham Forest are confident of beating a host of Premier League clubs to the signing of Liverpool defender Neco Williams, 90min understands. Williams impressed on loan at Craven Cottage last season, helping Fulham secure the Championship title. Since then, as reported by 90min, a host of top-flight clubs have been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Fulham confirm signing of Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP

Fulham have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP on a five-year deal. The 26-year-old, who was also targeted by Wolves, saw his move to Craven Cottage delayed due to a legal issue with the agents involved in the deal, but after that was resolved, Palhinha was free to fly to England and put pen to paper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Leeds closing in on deals for Luis Sinisterra & Tyler Adams

Leeds United are closing in on a deals for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, 90min understands. Leeds have already bolstered their squad this summer with the signings of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi - but they are still planning to improve the squad available to manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a season without a handful of key players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Christophe Galtier unveiled as new PSG manager

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the appointment of Christophe Galtier as their new head coach following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino took over in the French capital back in January 2021 and has largely underwhelmed during his time at the club. After failing to secure the Ligue 1 title in his first season, the Argentine presided over another disappointing 2021/22 campaign which did bring league success but was headlined by poor form in the Champions League.
SOCCER
90min

Man Utd closing in on Christian Eriksen signing

Manchester United believe that they have won the race to sign Christian Eriksen following the expiration of his Brentford contract, 90min understands. The Dane signed for the Bees on a six-month deal back in January and played a huge role in helping them to a mid-table finish in their maiden Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Ajax agree £30m fee with Tottenham for Steven Bergwijn

Steven Bergwijn is finally closing in on a move to Ajax after the Dutch champions reached an agreement with Tottenham over a long-disputed transfer fee, 90min understands. Ajax have held an interest in the winger for some time and had hoped to sign him back in January, but couldn't finalise a deal with Spurs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Barcelona officially confirm signing of Franck Kessie

Barcelona have finally officially confirmed the signing of free agent midfielder Franck Kessie, with the player signing a contract which runs until 2026. Kessie finished up a five-season spell at Milan on a high recently, helping the club to its first Scudetto in over decade by scoring six league goals in 31 appearances. Speaking at the end of May to Canal+, Kessie thanked Milan and their fans:
SOCCER
90min

PSG confirm departure of Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the departure of Mauricio Pochettino as first-team manager. The Argentine led PSG to Ligue 1 glory last season but came up short in the Champions League and did not win all fans over with his tactics and game management during the challenging campaign. He has now...
SOCCER
90min

Man City confirm return of Enzo Maresca as first-team coach

Manchester City have confirmed the return of Enzo Maresca to Pep Guardiola's first-team coaching staff. Maresca, who spent time as City's Under-23 coach before leaving to join Parma in 2021, was initially expected to return as Guardiola's assistant, filling the void left by Juanma Lillo's move to Qatari side Al-Sadd.
PREMIER LEAGUE
