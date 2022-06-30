ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Frightening Evening on a Montana Lake Ends Without Tragedy

By Denny Bedard
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At over five square miles and depths exceeding 200 feet in some areas, it is big enough to command your attention while out in a boat. Fortunately, getting so much recreational pressure this time of year usually means you're not far from other watercraft should you find yourself in distress. That...

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. landfill and green box sites closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County landfill and all county green box sites closed to unforeseen circumstances on Saturday, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's office. No word has been released on when sites will reopen. Officials said the services will be restored as soon as possible. NBC Montana...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

MDT to begin road work on Highway 35

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Corporation will be working on Montana Highway 35 on July 6 and 7. The area is between Bigfork and Woods Bay. The project will take place during daylight hours, weather-permitting. Drivers can expect delays up to 30 minutes...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Whitefish wreck kills motorcyclist

A 22-year-old Libby resident died after losing control and crashing his motorcycle near Whitefish on Thursday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The man’s identity was not released on Friday. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, the man was riding at high speed along Whitefish Loop Road. Montana Highway Patrol officials said the man passed a vehicle at a corner, and lost control of the bike.
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitefish, MT
Crime & Safety
Whitefish, MT
Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Flathead Beacon

Fourth of July Weekend Features Flathead Valley Festivities

Multiple parades and fireworks shows are planned around the Flathead Valley for Fourth of July weekend, anchoring a slate of festivities that includes a 5k, barbecue, and even an arts festival. One of the first events of the weekend is the Whitefish Arts Festival, which kicks off July 1 and...
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Man Recovered from Middle Fork Flathead River Identified

A Kalispell man who died after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River on June 21 has been identified as 43-year-old John Fitch, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release. Last Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a...
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flathead Lake#Lake Whitefish#Fish#Accident#Fire Department#First Responders#Montana Fish Wildlife#Flathead County Sheriff
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Man drowns in Flathead boating accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is dead after a boating accident in northwest Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirms it happened Tuesday on the Flathead River. We're told the man fell out of his boat and tried to swim to shore but was swept downstream in the fast-moving water and drowned.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alt 101.5

Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
POLSON, MT
Alt 101.5

The Top 5 Must See Events at The Montana Renaissance Faire

Just once in my life, I've wanted to sit at the head of a giant table, covered in the blood of my enemies while I devour a huge leg of meat from what I can only assume came from a Dinosaur. You know the scene setup I'm talking about. It's in nearly every Renaissance-inspired film, and it's on my bucket list. Well, since time machines don't exist, I'll settle for the next best thing. The Montana Renaissance Faire. Here are my top 5 things I suggest you don't miss if you are to attend this badassery.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Kalispell Man Gets His Shot on The American Ninja Warrior Course

There are those in this world that put in the time and effort to better themselves and their situation. I'm talking about folks like Eric Robbins. A Montana man that lost over 100 pounds, got himself healthy, and fulfilled a dream of appearing on American Ninja Warrior. Then there are those, like myself, that grabbed two donuts out of the box at the office meeting today. I suppose we're both fighters just trying to do our best but we'll save my inspiring story for later and use these few moments to put Eric in the spotlight.
KALISPELL, MT
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy