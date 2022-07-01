ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Freedom Fest 2022 at Sooner Park

By Sunrise Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bartlesville Kiwanis Club is for Freedom Fest 2022 at Sooner Park in Bartlesville in Monday as we celebrate Independence Day. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kiwanis Club President Karen Wilson and Stepanie Lief from DSR...

Sutton Avian Research Center Fundraiser at Cooper and Mill

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Audra Fogle, with Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville invited everyone to a bingo fundraiser at Cooper & Mill in Bartlesville to benefit the center on Wednesday, July 6, at 7:30PM. 'Bingo for the Birds' is where you can bring the whole family for a chance...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Bartlesville Regional United Way: United in Giving is July 14th

Bartlesville Regional United Way is busy getiing ready for its campaign kickoff in September, but there is plenty to do ahead of that event. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Katie Zawn with BRUW invited everyone to their United in Giving event on Thursday, July 14th - 11:30am-1pm at the.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Tulsa Area Fireworks Shows Planned For Independence Day Weekend

There are several firework shows planned for the 4th of July weekend but some have been canceled due to supply shortages. Crews are preparing for Folds of Honor FreedomFest at River West Festival Park for one of the biggest 4th of July displays in the state. The FreedomFest fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and you can watch them at any area along riverside, including the parks.
TULSA, OK
Crews prepare for Freedom Fest

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday crews prepared for Tulsa’s Freedom Fest firework show. Event coordinators said setting up is a day long process. “This is a process that will take them most of the day to complete because everything is electronically fired, they so many shells that have to get programmed in the right order.”
TULSA, OK
Accommodating veterans with triggers during Fourth of July celebrations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While fireworks and celebrations are at the forefront of the Fourth of July holiday, some military veterans say it comes with a mixture of emotions. "Soldiers and veterans might struggle with that. I like to call it they're almost frozen in time," said Randy Traxler, a retired Sergeant First Class of the United States Army. "Right, so when the fireworks are going off you know, they're remembering a different time and a different place and a completely different environment. So for them, where they know consciously that this should be fun, this should be a celebration, they should be grateful, but sometimes they have feelings that are in contrast to that."
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 4-8: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Tristan Wright is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/_kingofsweden_. Tuesday, July 5. Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/chelseadaysband. Wednesday, July...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Dewey Residents Ask About Missing Fireworks

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Dewey City Council, discussion among the Ward representatives was about the lack of fireworks during the July Fourth celebration. City Manager Kevin Trease said the problem was with the fireworks not arriving on time rather than with the company providing the fireworks display. According to Trease, the limited amount of fireworks this year across the nation hit Dewey hard.
DEWEY, OK
Bartlesville City Water Safe

The City of Bartlesville has been receiving numerous complaints that water throughout the city has developed a “fishy” taste and odor. After looking into the complaints, including having it reviewed by the State of Oklahoma, city leaders are confident there is nothing wrong with the water even if it does smell and taste “weird.”
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Osage County Fairground Buildings Get New Fans

At Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones brought forth quotes for new fans at the agriculture building and the indoor arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Jones said the cost of the new fan at the indoor arena would be just over $13,000, while three fans inside the agriculture building would cost more than $24,000.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Council Approves Rezoning for Pediatric Clinic Near Mall

The Bartlesville City Council approved a rezoning to allow a pediatric clinic and urgent care practice neat the Washington Park Mall at Monday night’s meeting. The Bartlesville City Planning Commission made this recommendation to the council in late-May. Assistant Community Development director Greg Collins says the 12.8 acre plot...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
ARPA Funds Allocated by Dewey City Council

R\n The Dewey City Council has allocated some of its ARPA funds towards purchasing a new digital radio system to help law enforcement. City Manager Kevin Trease responded to questions from Ashley Clark on why the new system is needed. \r\n. \r\n Trease confirmed that the system has already been...
DEWEY, OK
Tourism Director Gives Office Update

Tourism Director for Osage County, Mary Beth Moore spoke at Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting on how things have been going since she took over for Kelly Bland in April. She first said they are going to proportion their funds a little bit different, particularly on how they market their website.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Porter Peach Festival still happening despite May hail storm

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The big Porter Peach Festival is less than two weeks away. It brings 10 to 15,000 people to the tiny town every year. This year, the town's orchard faced a major set-back after they had a big hail storm in May. In just a few...
PORTER, OK
Circle Cinema sells out 'Terlton' screening, mixer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today from 7 to 9 p.m., Circle Cinema is hosting a free screening and mixer with the filmmakers of "Terlton". The event has already sold out of all tickets. "Terlton" is a documentary film that walks through the story of an Oklahoma town's survival. Summer...
TERLTON, OK
Picking Berries and Flowers at Joe’s Farm in Bixby!

Don’t tell Joss, but I went berry picking without him last Friday. He was at Discovery Lab camp, and it was going to be a slow day at work (holiday weekend!). So I went with a friend and her girls to Joe’s Farm in Bixby. I’ve seen them all over social media for the past couple of years, but hadn’t visited until just now.
BIXBY, OK
Ker Clan Wins Big During Dewey Duck Derby

The Dewey Duck Derby was a huge success on Independence Day at Don Tyler Park as great cash prizes were won by a couple of lucky ducks on Monday night. Walking away with $200 was Breanna Ker, as duck 76 took first place in the race. Dale Ker’s duck 38 took second place and the $100 prize. Ralph Stafford won third place and $50 thanks to duck 368. Fourth place and $50 went to Dillon Ker and duck 3.
DEWEY, OK
BCF Names New Executive Director

A new executive director has been announced for the Bartlesville Community Foundation. Laura Jensen has been named to replace Mike Wilt, who stepped down from the role at the end of June. Professionally, Jensen has spent the last six years in the banking industry but she has also held various...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Indians Fall in Wignet Semis

The Doenges Ford Indians did not have enough to get into the title game of their own Glen Winget Tournament on Monday afternoon. The Tribe fell to the Elk City Mudcats 8-3 in the semifinals of the historic 4th of July event. Bartlesville had an early 3-0 lead evaporate quickly,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Wash. Co.: Portion of SW Willow Avenue Closes

Southwest Willow Avenue officially closes beginning approximately 216-feet south of the East Tuxedo Boulevard intersection in Washington County. The Washington County Commissioners unanimously moved to close the roadway 122-feet to its terminus by way of a resolution after a public hearing was held on Tuesday morning. Chairman Mitch Antle says...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Tulsa SPCA asking for volunteers, donations after ‘puppy mill’ surrender

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
TULSA, OK

