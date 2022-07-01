Freedom Fest 2022 at Sooner Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While fireworks and celebrations are at the forefront of the Fourth of July holiday, some military veterans say it comes with a mixture of emotions. "Soldiers and veterans might struggle with that. I like to call it they're almost frozen in time," said Randy Traxler, a retired Sergeant First Class of the United States Army. "Right, so when the fireworks are going off you know, they're remembering a different time and a different place and a completely different environment. So for them, where they know consciously that this should be fun, this should be a celebration, they should be grateful, but sometimes they have feelings that are in contrast to that."

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO