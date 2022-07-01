George Park Girls Softball Fields Restrooms Closed July 5- 9, 2022 For Repairs

I can’t tell you how happy I was to see we had the possibility of some rain coming our way at the end of this week, but it has been disappointing to see how little rain Richmond has received. If there is a brighter side to this, we are no longer under a flash flood watch since the tropical system skipped us and pushed the rain into Houston. We sure could use a nice slow rain! The issued rain warnings encourage us to be hurricane ready- hurricane season is here and the tropics have become a little active. Check out www.ready.gov for more information.
The city of Montgomery is moving forward with the purchase land on the corner of FM 149 and Texas 105, but before closing the sale city officials plan to bring in an archaeological survey team to locate the graves of two infants buried on the land more than 160 years ago.
TOMBALL, Texas – On Saturday, July 2, the City of Tomball announced the cancelation of the July 4th fireworks show in the light of Tomball’s current drought conditions. The City’s Street Fest is proceeding as scheduled on Monday, July 4 with gates opening at 6 p.m. “Unfortunately,...
Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fireworks-believed-to-be-cause-of-conroe-fire/
Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.
Alvin High School is currently searching for a new head baseball coach with Anthony Scalise recently turning in his resignation. Scalise, who guided Alvin to a 21-9 mark and a bi-district playoff spot this past spring in his one year at the helm, is leaving the coaching ranks to pursue other buisness opportunities full time.
Charming House for lease in Cypress - Property Id: 931287. Beautiful 1-story house featuring a great open floor plan with a lot of natural light throughout the house. Interior features include an upgraded front door with a large entry, porcelain tile flooring, warm paint tones, an open floor-plan, Ceiling fans in every room, 2 inch blinds throughout and much more! Large master with walk-in closet and dual sinks in master bath.. All this and located near Towne Center, Cy-Fair schools, shopping and an easy commute to 290.
HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith) – Stanford Alexander, a national leader in retail-focused real estate and a noted philanthropist in his hometown of Houston, passed away at his home. He was 93. Mr. Alexander was a giant in the real estate industry, spending years leading Weingarten Realty...
If you’ve always been fascinated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and looking for riding lessons near me, Houston is the place for you! There are plenty of places that offer horseback riding in Houston with a range of riding lessons for adults, including choosing your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and recreational rides for experienced riders. Most farms are located on large tracts of land and keep horses that are well taken care of, so you can explore beautiful pastures with ease!
THE WOODLANDS, TX — With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston is among the least sustainable travel destinations according to new research. Two Texas cities are tied in third place, Houston and Dallas. The two are amongst the biggest in the state and both scored poorly for their public transport use and air pollution levels. The study by...
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Fort Bend County will be in a “no refusal” mode for this Fourth of July weekend, meaning that extra precautions will be taken for those driving under the influence. The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement in the...
According to online records, Armstrong was booked into a Harris County jail Sunday morning, July 3, under two charges - murder and theft. Her total bond is set at $3,503,500. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who was arrested in Costa Rica for her suspected involvement in the murder of cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, arrived in Houston Saturday.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fireworks display sparked a large brush fire Friday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. Fire officials were responding to a 3-acre brush fire around 9:17 p.m. near 29900 US-290 in the Cypress area. Second Baptist Church - Cypress Campus was putting...
Firefighters in northwest Harris County had put out a grass fire ignited by fireworks at an event that took place in Cypress Friday night. According to Cy-Fair Fire Department Lt. James Singleton, firefighters were on scene supporting a 4th of July fireworks event at Second Baptist Church in Cypress. The fireworks display was conducted by professionals on site.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 crew is at the scene of a home where Houston Police Department's SWAT units were seen outside of Thursday afternoon. SWAT units were seen in the 3800 block of Del Monte Drive in the River Oaks area at about 11:40 a.m., though HPD said an investigation started at about 9 a.m.
Comments / 0