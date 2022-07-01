ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Temperature, Precipitation Forecast for Month of July

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- It's a new month, so what can we expect in July as far as temperatures and rainfall?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its weather outlook for the month....

KDHL AM 920

Scattered Severe Storms Possible This Evening

The National Weather Service says scattered strong to severe storms will be possible across southern Minnesota this evening. The primary risk from around 5 pm to 10 pm will be large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain. There will be isolated to scattered storms across the area through tonight. Some...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

DNR Kicks off Operation Dry Water

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be patrolling lakes and rivers across the state this weekend looking for impaired boaters. The agency’s “Operation Dry Water” started Saturday and runs through Monday. Officers anticipate the state’s waterways will be busier than usual for the Independence Day weekend and are reminding the public that boating while intoxicated is one of the leading causes of boating accidents and fatalities.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Severe Thunderstorm Watch This Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00 pm for portions of southern Minnesota -- including Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Rice, and Scott counties. Frequent lightning, heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in and near the watch area. The severe weather...
RICE, MN
KDHL AM 920

Recent Cougar Sightings Reported In Northern Minnesota

Known either as mountain lions or cougars, these big cats are rarely seen in Minnesota - but they are spotted from time to time. While confirmed sightings only happen a couple times a year around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there have been a handful of reports on the North Shore in June of 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

The Most Expensive Mistake Minnesotans Make at the Pump

Gas prices are through the roof right now, so if you're looking to save money when filling up here in Minnesota, DON'T make this mistake. When I was a kid it seemed like my dad would drive all over town so he could find the absolute cheapest gasoline price. (This was way before apps like GasBuddy tracked the price for you.) Even though the price might have only been a few cents cheaper at a gas station way on the other side of the city, he thought-- hey, at least I'm saving money. (Of course, that didn't include the gas we wasted driving all over just to save a few cents per gallon...)
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

[Listen] Gordy USDA Acres and Grain Stocks Report

The USDA released the Planted Acres and Grain Stocks and Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said most of the numbers were negative. Both corn and beans were trading lower going into the release at 11:00 this morning. Actually most of the numbers were pretty close to the average trade guesses but just a "touch" higher so that was termed negative or bearish!
NEBRASKA STATE
#Precipitation Forecast
KDHL AM 920

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
KDHL AM 920

More Relaxed Hemp Product Laws Will Go Into Effect In Minnesota July 1, 2022

Consumers who are fans of cannabis-infused gummies, chocolate, drinks, and other products may or may not be aware that only certain and very restricted doses were allowed in Minnesota. As with many things that are legal in one state or not in the other many people got creative and went to other states to get the products they wanted. According to KAAL TV it has been illegal to infuse cannabis into food and drinks in Minnesota until Jul1 2022 when the law will change.
MINNESOTA STATE
Weather
Environment
KDHL AM 920

Gas Prices Are High In Minnesota But It Could Be A Lot Worse

The price of gas is driving up the price of nearly everything else too which is forcing a lot of people to make difficult decisions. MarketWatch shared the latest Consumer Tracker which shows, “Nearly half of consumers making less than $50,000 (48.8%) said that they have not only noticed gas prices, but it is “significantly impacting” monthly spend. Nearly 40% of those making $50,000 to $99,999 shared that response.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

First Case of Monkey Pox Confirmed in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) Health officials have confirmed Minnesota’s first case of Monkeypox. An announcement from the Minnesota Department of Health says the patient was likely exposed while traveling abroad. Officials say the person is receiving outpatient care. The Star Tribune is reporting the patient lives in the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KDHL AM 920

$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store at 2432 London Road in Duluth. Also, a winning $50,000 ticket was sold at a Marathon...
DULUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesotans Still Plan to Travel for Fourth of July Despite High Gas Prices

Over the river and through the woods, Minnesotans plan to travel for the Fourth of July holiday despite the pain at the pump. In fact, AAA - The Auto Club Group is predicting a record for Independence Day travel from June 30 through July 4. Over the five-day period, AAA believes nearly 48 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to a news release.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Teens Caught Driving 113 MPH

The Minnesota State Patrol promotes in their Drive Smart! campaign that "It's a Freeway. Not a Raceway." Facts might indicate otherwise. During a recent enforcement period in the Twin Cities, officers pulled over a 17-year-old driving 113 miles per hour, another 17-year-old racing along at 111 MPH, and a motorcyclist traveling at 107 MPH.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Gov. Walz Announces Plan for Remaining Federal COVID Funds

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced his plan to spend the remaining funds from the original federal American Rescue Plan funding. $4 million will go to the Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources. Nearly $5 million will support the Department of Corrections with staffing...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Community Policy