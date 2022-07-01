City Fireworks Set For This Monday

With temperatures expected to rise into the upper 80s Friday, Central Electric Cooperative is issuing a Peak Alert Day. They ask that homeowners conserve power today by turning off non-essential electric items and raising your thermostat a few degrees. They also ask people to shift the use of items such as dehumidifiers, pool pumps, and electric appliances to hours outside of the peak period.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO