ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

City Fireworks Set For This Monday

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 2 days ago

A fireworks show is set for this holiday weekend in the City of Butler. The display...

www.wisr680.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisr680.com

PennDOT DMV Centers Closing For Weekend

PennDOT Drivers License and Photo Centers will be closing for the holiday weekend. Their offices will shut down starting tomorrow and will remain closed through Monday. Officials say there are still a number of services that can be accessed 24/7 via their website dmv.pa.gov. The post PennDOT DMV Centers Closing...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Butler Fair Gets Underway; Full Schedule Set For This Weekend

The 166th Big Butler Fair continues this weekend in Prospect. The event, which is held at the Big Butler Fairgrounds on New Castle Road, is one of the largest fairs in the state. Attractions include amusement rides, livestock exhibits, live music and food stands. Bull Ride Mania and Barnyard Olympics...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Cranberry Sewer And Water Rates Increasing

Water and sewer rates in Cranberry Township are going to increase. The changes include a base-rate increase, along with a .63 cent increase per thousand gallons in water usage. There will also be a $1 increase per thousand gallons for sewer usage. That works out to about a $3 increase per month for water and around $12 increase for sewage monthly.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wisr680.com

South Butler School District Now Known As Knoch

It’s official! The South Butler County School District is now the Knoch School District. Although it’s been a topic of discussion for many years, administration and school board members began the process of changing the district’s name with a vote in December of 2019. A vote in...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler, PA
Government
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wisr680.com

CEC Issues Peak Alert Day

With temperatures expected to rise into the upper 80s Friday, Central Electric Cooperative is issuing a Peak Alert Day. They ask that homeowners conserve power today by turning off non-essential electric items and raising your thermostat a few degrees. They also ask people to shift the use of items such as dehumidifiers, pool pumps, and electric appliances to hours outside of the peak period.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

SUV Drives Through Window Of Butler Twp. Business

There was significant damage done to an office building in Butler Township Friday morning after a car drove through a window. It happened at an office complex in the 200 block of South Duffy Road around 11 a.m. Witnesses on the scene said an SUV drove through the window of...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Health Officials Confirm 2nd Monkeypox Case In Pittsburgh

There have now been multiple cases of monkeypox confirmed in the Pittsburgh area. Health officials say there have been two confirmed cases this week—however they note the cases are not related. Overall, Pennsylvania has nine confirmed cases. Symptoms of monkeypox include a fever, body aches, chills, and a rash...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Big Travel Numbers Expected On Turnpike This Weekend

Even with prices at the pump hovering around $5 a gallon, officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike are expecting many motorists traveling over the next 10 days. An estimated 5.8 million drivers will pass through tolls on the PA Turnpike, including over 700,000 vehicles today. That’s an increase of about 100,000 compared to this time a year ago.
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Krill#The Butler Blue Sox#City#Butler Health System#Butlerradio Com
wisr680.com

One Hurt in Clinton Township Crash

One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a three car crash that occurred late last week in Clinton Township. According to State Police, 25-year-old Joshua Skurka of Saxonburg was traveling west on Saxonburg Boulevard (Route 228) just before 7pm on Friday (July 1st) when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light.
SAXONBURG, PA
wisr680.com

Foundation Damaged In Connoquenessing Crash

Part of a home under construction was damaged after a crash earlier this week in Connoquenessing Township. State police say the one vehicle accident happened on Prospect Road near the intersection with Upper Harmony Road around 5 p.m. Suzanna Froelich, no age or location given, was driving her SUV when...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy