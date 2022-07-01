City Fireworks Set For This Monday

PennDOT Drivers License and Photo Centers will be closing for the holiday weekend. Their offices will shut down starting tomorrow and will remain closed through Monday. Officials say there are still a number of services that can be accessed 24/7 via their website dmv.pa.gov. The post PennDOT DMV Centers Closing...
The 166th Big Butler Fair continues this weekend in Prospect. The event, which is held at the Big Butler Fairgrounds on New Castle Road, is one of the largest fairs in the state. Attractions include amusement rides, livestock exhibits, live music and food stands. Bull Ride Mania and Barnyard Olympics...
Water and sewer rates in Cranberry Township are going to increase. The changes include a base-rate increase, along with a .63 cent increase per thousand gallons in water usage. There will also be a $1 increase per thousand gallons for sewer usage. That works out to about a $3 increase per month for water and around $12 increase for sewage monthly.
It’s official! The South Butler County School District is now the Knoch School District. Although it’s been a topic of discussion for many years, administration and school board members began the process of changing the district’s name with a vote in December of 2019. A vote in...
With temperatures expected to rise into the upper 80s Friday, Central Electric Cooperative is issuing a Peak Alert Day. They ask that homeowners conserve power today by turning off non-essential electric items and raising your thermostat a few degrees. They also ask people to shift the use of items such as dehumidifiers, pool pumps, and electric appliances to hours outside of the peak period.
There was significant damage done to an office building in Butler Township Friday morning after a car drove through a window. It happened at an office complex in the 200 block of South Duffy Road around 11 a.m. Witnesses on the scene said an SUV drove through the window of...
There have now been multiple cases of monkeypox confirmed in the Pittsburgh area. Health officials say there have been two confirmed cases this week—however they note the cases are not related. Overall, Pennsylvania has nine confirmed cases. Symptoms of monkeypox include a fever, body aches, chills, and a rash...
Even with prices at the pump hovering around $5 a gallon, officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike are expecting many motorists traveling over the next 10 days. An estimated 5.8 million drivers will pass through tolls on the PA Turnpike, including over 700,000 vehicles today. That’s an increase of about 100,000 compared to this time a year ago.
One motorist was taken to a local hospital following a three car crash that occurred late last week in Clinton Township. According to State Police, 25-year-old Joshua Skurka of Saxonburg was traveling west on Saxonburg Boulevard (Route 228) just before 7pm on Friday (July 1st) when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light.
Part of a home under construction was damaged after a crash earlier this week in Connoquenessing Township. State police say the one vehicle accident happened on Prospect Road near the intersection with Upper Harmony Road around 5 p.m. Suzanna Froelich, no age or location given, was driving her SUV when...
