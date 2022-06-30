Why is BBC UHD only online?

I've read different posts recently from people saying they would be interested in starting to watch a different soap, or returning to one after years away, but the fact that they don't know the characters or the history is putting them off doing this. I'm currently in this category with EastEnders, and other than googling each character once I find out their names, which I can't really be bothered to do very often, it does take a long time to work out who is who and how they are all connected, and what their history is. Do you think soaps would benefit from occasional shows which spell this out, and give a summary of the history of the show, say once or twice a year? If the latest one was always there on catch-up would it encourage more people who were interested in starting or returning to do actually do so. Or would it have the opposite effect and would some others not bother watching regularly and just visit the catch up to see what has been happening in the last few months?

