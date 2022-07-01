ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mitchell Robinson staying in New York

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln9

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mitchell Robinson payday and the questions it brings; Plus a tidbit on RJ Barrett nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…3:14 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks bringing back Mitchell Robinson newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday12:28 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Talking Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Nets & more live on The Putback with @CPTheFanchise, @AshNicoleMoss & @CWilliamson44: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…12:04 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Talking Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Nets and more at 12pm on The Putback with @CPTheFanchise, @AshNicoleMoss and our lead guard, @CWilliamson44. Here is the YouTube link: youtu.be/c6iTjdW5AtY11:52 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Extension negotiations between NYK & Mitchell Robinson were a bit rocky at times during the season. But Robinson established himself as an imperative part of Tom Thibodeau’s defense over course of year. Former 2nd round pick now has a new 4 year/$60M deal: pic.twitter.com/YRpStX2SK211:33 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

With Mitchell Robinson getting $60 million over four years from the Knicks, Rob Williams’ extension from last offseason keeps looking better by the day for Celtics. – 11:22 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Knicks re-signing Mitchell Robinson (four years, $60M) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/kni…11:15 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

#Knicks potential depth chart:

PG:

Jalen Brunson

Derrick Rose

Immanuel Quickley

Deuce McBride

SG:

Evan Fournier

Quentin Grimes

Trevor Keels

SF:

RJ Barrett

Cam Reddish

PF:

Julius Randle

Obi Toppin

C:

Mitchell Robinson

Isaiah Hartenstein

Jericho Sims

Taj Gibson – 10:36 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks have agreed to a 4-year, $60 million contract, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/2j0UN87hDi10:36 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mitchell Robinson is re-signing with the Knicks, a source confirms. ESPN reported it’s a four-year, $60 million deal. – 10:33 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Source confirms Knicks & Mitchell Robinson have reached agreement. Toronto had interest in Robinson but NYK had been confident in past few days that Robinson would be back in NY. Robinson’s agents told ESPN new contract is 4 yrs/$60M. NYK drafted Robinson w/36th pick in 2018. – 10:31 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln910:22 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

KNICKS ROSTER AS OF NOW

Guards: Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose, Quickley, Fournier, Miles McBride

Wings: RJ Barrett, Grimes, Reddish

Bigs: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin Isaiah Hartenstein, Taj Gibson (NG), Jericho Sims (2W)

That’s 11 guaranteed players. Mitchell Robinson still a FA. – 7:45 AM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Top free agents still unsigned:

James Harden

Zach LaVine

Deandre Ayton

Miles Bridges

Collin Sexton

Jusuf Nurkic

T.J. Warren

Donte DiVincenzo

Mitchell Robinson

Otto Porter

Danilo Gallinari

Bruce Brown

Gary Payton II

Montrezl Harrell

Robin Lopez

Jalen Smith

Bryn Forbes

Jeremy Lamb – 9:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Best remaining FAs: James Harden, Deandre Ayton, Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, Kevon Looney, Jusuf Nurkic, Bruce Brown, TJ Warren, Colin Sexton, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Payton, Otto Porter, M. Harrell, Andre Drummond, D. DiVencenzo, Caleb & Cody Martin. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…9:16 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

If Mitchell Robinson was going back to the Knicks you would have thought they would have announced that already? Maybe they see Hartenstein as the starter and are letting him go? – 6:28 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

League source confirms Knicks and Isaiah Hartenstein are in agreement on two-year deal. Barring something unforeseen, Hartenstein will back up Mitchell Robinson, who has been expected to re-sign with NYK. – 6:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Knicks squad:

Jalen Brunson

Immanuel Quickley

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson

Playoff team? pic.twitter.com/BD5tDQcztk5:14 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Spending power update w/ salary cap adjustments:

SAS: $39.9M (if Lonnie Walker doesn’t return and if Danilo Gallinari gets an $11.5M partial guarantee)

NYK: $35.1M (if they waive Taj Gibson and keep Mitchell Robinson’s cap hold)

IND: $28M

ORL: $27.8M

OKC: $23.4M (expires today) pic.twitter.com/OAWrSnBbbk11:11 AM

Yossi Gozlan: Mitchell Robinson was eligible to extend with the Knicks last year for the veteran maximum of 4/$55M. Knicks held off to prioritize cap space and that extension is now 4/$58M. Robinson’s patience is rewarded with a deal above that value. Knicks $10M below tax with 13 players. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 1, 2022

It’s believed Mitchell Robinson will return to New York on a four-year deal that nears $60 million in total earnings. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022

The market for Pacers center Myles Turner is said to feature Minnesota, Toronto and Charlotte. New York has long registered interest in Turner as well, but the Knicks are only considered to be a serious Turner suitor if Mitchell Robinson departs in free agency. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022

