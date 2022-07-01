Mitchell Robinson staying in New York
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln9
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Extension negotiations between NYK & Mitchell Robinson were a bit rocky at times during the season. But Robinson established himself as an imperative part of Tom Thibodeau’s defense over course of year. Former 2nd round pick now has a new 4 year/$60M deal: pic.twitter.com/YRpStX2SK2 – 11:33 AM
With Mitchell Robinson getting $60 million over four years from the Knicks, Rob Williams’ extension from last offseason keeps looking better by the day for Celtics. – 11:22 AM
Knicks re-signing Mitchell Robinson (four years, $60M) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/kni… – 11:15 AM
#Knicks potential depth chart:
PG:
Jalen Brunson
Derrick Rose
Immanuel Quickley
Deuce McBride
SG:
Evan Fournier
Quentin Grimes
Trevor Keels
SF:
RJ Barrett
Cam Reddish
PF:
Julius Randle
Obi Toppin
C:
Mitchell Robinson
Isaiah Hartenstein
Jericho Sims
Taj Gibson – 10:36 AM
Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks have agreed to a 4-year, $60 million contract, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/2j0UN87hDi – 10:36 AM
Mitchell Robinson is re-signing with the Knicks, a source confirms. ESPN reported it’s a four-year, $60 million deal. – 10:33 AM
Source confirms Knicks & Mitchell Robinson have reached agreement. Toronto had interest in Robinson but NYK had been confident in past few days that Robinson would be back in NY. Robinson’s agents told ESPN new contract is 4 yrs/$60M. NYK drafted Robinson w/36th pick in 2018. – 10:31 AM
Free agent center Mitchell Robinson has agreed on a new four-year, $60 million contract to stay with the New York Knicks, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/dnKtVQmln9 – 10:22 AM
KNICKS ROSTER AS OF NOW
Guards: Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose, Quickley, Fournier, Miles McBride
Wings: RJ Barrett, Grimes, Reddish
Bigs: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin Isaiah Hartenstein, Taj Gibson (NG), Jericho Sims (2W)
That’s 11 guaranteed players. Mitchell Robinson still a FA. – 7:45 AM
League source confirms Knicks and Isaiah Hartenstein are in agreement on two-year deal. Barring something unforeseen, Hartenstein will back up Mitchell Robinson, who has been expected to re-sign with NYK. – 6:14 PM
The Knicks squad:
Jalen Brunson
Immanuel Quickley
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Playoff team? pic.twitter.com/BD5tDQcztk – 5:14 PM
Spending power update w/ salary cap adjustments:
SAS: $39.9M (if Lonnie Walker doesn’t return and if Danilo Gallinari gets an $11.5M partial guarantee)
NYK: $35.1M (if they waive Taj Gibson and keep Mitchell Robinson’s cap hold)
IND: $28M
ORL: $27.8M
OKC: $23.4M (expires today) pic.twitter.com/OAWrSnBbbk – 11:11 AM
Yossi Gozlan: Mitchell Robinson was eligible to extend with the Knicks last year for the veteran maximum of 4/$55M. Knicks held off to prioritize cap space and that extension is now 4/$58M. Robinson’s patience is rewarded with a deal above that value. Knicks $10M below tax with 13 players. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 1, 2022
It’s believed Mitchell Robinson will return to New York on a four-year deal that nears $60 million in total earnings. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
The market for Pacers center Myles Turner is said to feature Minnesota, Toronto and Charlotte. New York has long registered interest in Turner as well, but the Knicks are only considered to be a serious Turner suitor if Mitchell Robinson departs in free agency. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022
