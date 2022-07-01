ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Temperature, Precipitation Forecast for Month of July

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- It's a new month, so what can we expect in July as far as temperatures and rainfall?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its weather outlook for the month....

Power 96

Scattered Strong & Severe Storms This Evening

The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across southern Minnesota late this afternoon and this evening. There's a 50% chance to thunderstorms developing this afternoon, with some becoming severe capable of producing large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain. The timing for the threat of severe weather looks to be between 5 and 10 pm this evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Severe Weather Possible this Afternoon & Tonight in Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across southern Minnesota this afternoon and this evening. Scattered storms may develop this afternoon and become widespread tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain with localized street flooding possible. There is some uncertainty whether storms will develop late...
ENVIRONMENT
Power 96

Independence Day Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Fireworks may not be the only reason to keep an eye on the sky in Rochester this 4th of July. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in La Crosse are predicting possibly strong thunderstorms could track across the Rochester area Monday morning. Another round of storms capable of producing hail, damaging winds and heavy rain could fire by the afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Power 96

Scattered Severe Storms Possible This Evening

The National Weather Service says scattered strong to severe storms will be possible across southern Minnesota this evening. The primary risk from around 5 pm to 10 pm will be large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain. There will be isolated to scattered storms across the area through tonight. Some...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Hey Minnesota, Is This Bulk Corn on the Cob Cooking Hack Not Safe?

Coming off a long weekend, I learned that some Minnesotans prefer to cook this summer food staple in a cooler rather than on a grill or in a boiling pot of water. Previous to this weekend if you would have mentioned 'cooler corn' I would have just stared at you blankly, but now I understand what people mean when they use the phrase 'cooler corn'.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

It’s Amazing How Much More It Costs to Grill Out in Minnesota in 2022

If you fired up the grill over the 4th of July holiday weekend, did you realize just how much more we're all paying this year here in Minnesota?. We've all heard about how much inflation is up here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and across the country this year. According to this Pew Research story, the inflation rate in May was 8.1 percent-- the highest it's been since 1981.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Issues Two Warnings for Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Precipitation Forecast
Power 96

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Commonly Seen Bird

As we ease into mid-summer, let's take a moment to talk about birds in Minnesota. Robins might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically, the American Robin is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer-loving bird that we...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Woman Charged for Defrauding COVID Business Aid Programs

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota woman and her suspected counterpart from Las Vegas are facing charges for allegedly carrying out a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota accuses 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood and 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of fraudulently applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans and economic injury disaster loans.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Here Are 9 Ways You Can Save Big During Target’s Deal Days in Minnesota

Minnesota's own Target has announced its offering even more ways to save during this year's Deal Days, which are set to start Monday, July 11th. With inflation the highest it's been in over 40 years (at over 8 percent in May, according to Pew Research), ways to save money have become more important than ever. So when Minnesota's own Target announced that this year's Deal Days are set to happen July 11th - 13th, I took notice.
MINNESOTA STATE
Weather
Environment
Power 96

25 Times Minnesota Was Part of a Jeopardy! Question

Alex Trebec was the host of Jeopardy! since 1984, and claimed to know most of the trivia. Here are 25 times Minnesota was part of the clue or answer. You can watch Jeopardy! weekdays at 4:30 PM on KARE-11, and you can play Jeopardy! anytime you want with the help of Alexa.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Extra Speed Enforcement Planned for SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota and across the state are planning to beef up traffic patrols for the holiday weekend and beyond. Southeast Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths says agencies in the area will partake in a boarder-to-boarder speed patrol saturation along Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 19 on Friday. Authorities say speed has been a major factor in the recent increase in traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Are These 8 Trails in Minnesota the Best for Hiking?

Let's just say that when Spring, Summer and Autumn roll around in Minnesota, we all want to get outside as much as possible. Yes, I do realize that many people love the Winters here in Minnesota too, but most of us like the change of seasons and getting outside to enjoy some more comfortable weather is a good thing.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Recent Cougar Sightings Reported In Northern Minnesota

Known either as mountain lions or cougars, these big cats are rarely seen in Minnesota - but they are spotted from time to time. While confirmed sightings only happen a couple times a year around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there have been a handful of reports on the North Shore in June of 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
