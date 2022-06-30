ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Assailant Arrested for Brutally Choking a Woman & Breaking a Man's Leg

By James Bouligny
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been arrested for aggravated assault after choking a woman unconscious and hitting a man over the head with an unknown object.

Elmo Rodgers, 30, was arrested for assault of a family or household member and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, on March 17, 2022, investigators reviewed reports photographs of the incident.

One of the victims claimed to be in an argument with Rodgers. She stated when Rodgers leaned in to kiss the victim, she told him to leave. This angered Rodgers who allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck with his right hand, lifting her off the ground, and began applying pressure impeding her breath and circulation.

The victim states that she lost consciousness and woke up on the floor. Rodgers had made an incomplete phone call to police dispatch. He then allegedly told the victim to call dispatch back to disregard the previous call. When she refused, Rodgers pushed her to the ground.

The same day, the female victim arrived at another residence of the property. One family owns the property that has several residences on it. She told the man at the residence that Rodgers had choked her unconscious. The man walked into the residence where the assault occurred and told Rodgers to leave.

As the man was leaving the residence, Rodgers allegedly assaulted him with an unknown object that rendered him unconscious. When the male victim regained consciousness, he believed his leg was broken. The male victim was taken to Shannon Hospital.

Deputies arrived at the property where the assaults took place and gathered evidence and photographs. Pictures were also taken of the male victim at the hospital that showed a skin abrasion, redness and swelling on his head and face.

When the male victim was released from the hospital, investigators conducted a follow-up interview. Medical images were provided to investigators and showed a break in the man’s leg femur. Doctors advised that this injury could only be caused by extreme blunt force trauma.

Rodgers was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on June 28 and is being held without a bond.

San Angelo, TX
