We take Lamborghini’s reborn icon to the world’s most famous mountain pass (and have it all to ourselves) Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Each winter the world’s most famous mountain pass – the Stelvio – is closed. Someone has to be the one to open it for summer then, and this year that task was handed to Top Gear. Naturally, we brought along the perfect car for the job – Lamborghini’s reborn Countach LPI 800-4.

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO