Saint Cloud, MN

Temperature, Precipitation Forecast for Month of July

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- It's a new month, so what can we expect in July as far as temperatures and rainfall?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its weather outlook for the month....

Scattered Strong & Severe Storms This Evening

The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across southern Minnesota late this afternoon and this evening. There's a 50% chance to thunderstorms developing this afternoon, with some becoming severe capable of producing large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain. The timing for the threat of severe weather looks to be between 5 and 10 pm this evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of southern Minnesota in effect until 10:00 pm tonight, including Le Suere, Steele, and Waseca counties. Large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain are all possible in and bear the watch area. From the National Weather Service: A...
WASECA, MN
Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
Scattered Severe Storms Possible This Evening

The National Weather Service says scattered strong to severe storms will be possible across southern Minnesota this evening. The primary risk from around 5 pm to 10 pm will be large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain. There will be isolated to scattered storms across the area through tonight. Some...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesotan Hospitalized After Deadly Ice Cream Listeria Outbreak

One person has died and 22 are hospitalized in 10 different states, including Minnesota, after eating ice cream contaminated with deadly Listeria. The Centers For Disease Control is saying those people sickened after eating the ice cream include 12 people who live in Florida, others are from New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, and Colorado.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Issues Two Warnings for Holiday Travelers This Year

If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend, the state of Minnesota just issued two warnings you'll want to take note of before you pack up the car and head out. After the past two years, when many events and activities were either canceled or reduced, a LOT of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting ready to do some traveling this 4th of July holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
DNR Kicks off Operation Dry Water

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be patrolling lakes and rivers across the state this weekend looking for impaired boaters. The agency’s “Operation Dry Water” started Saturday and runs through Monday. Officers anticipate the state’s waterways will be busier than usual for the Independence Day weekend and are reminding the public that boating while intoxicated is one of the leading causes of boating accidents and fatalities.
MINNESOTA STATE
Here Are 9 Ways You Can Save Big During Target’s Deal Days in Minnesota

Minnesota's own Target has announced its offering even more ways to save during this year's Deal Days, which are set to start Monday, July 11th. With inflation the highest it's been in over 40 years (at over 8 percent in May, according to Pew Research), ways to save money have become more important than ever. So when Minnesota's own Target announced that this year's Deal Days are set to happen July 11th - 13th, I took notice.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 90

Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Granada, MN man was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in western Minnesota Friday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 72-year-old Gary Peterson was eastbound on Interstate 90 when his vehicle collided with another eastbound motorist. The report says Peterson was not buckled up.
GRANADA, MN
5 Not So Ordinary Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
Extra Speed Enforcement Planned for SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota and across the state are planning to beef up traffic patrols for the holiday weekend and beyond. Southeast Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths says agencies in the area will partake in a boarder-to-boarder speed patrol saturation along Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 19 on Friday. Authorities say speed has been a major factor in the recent increase in traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

