Shell Lake, WI

July 4th Weekend Events In Shell Lake

drydenwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELL LAKE, WI -- The funds raised to help keep our 3rd of July event-free came from many different sources this year. The Shell Lake Chamber would like to thank everyone who came out for the picnic fundraiser on Memorial Day weekend, individual donors, and donations from these businesses:....

drydenwire.com

drydenwire.com

Join Ben & Fitzy Live On Facebook Tuesday Morning!

SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald for their next episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" live Tuesday morning!. The show is scheduled to start at 8:30a on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, on DrydenWire’s Facebook page. If you’re unable to...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

'THE RODEO IS IN TOWN!' - This Week's Deals From Schmitz's Economart!

SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!. Note: If on a mobile device, you will be prompted to view/download the report which requires a PDF Viewer to open. If on desktop, the report will appear below without having to download.
SPOONER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

4 churches vandalized in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating reports of vandalism at multiple Catholic churches in the city of Chippewa Falls. Sergeant Drew Zehm with the Chippewa Falls Police Department says Holy Ghost, Notre Dame and St. Charles churches were vandalized. He says the incidents are believed to be related and happened within the last couple of days.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
WDIO-TV

18-year-old from Spooner, WI arrested for DUI with a minor

Washburn. Wis. - Keiona Rose Oppel-Bailor, 18 years of age, from Spooner, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16. On Sunday, July 03, 2022, at...
SPOONER, WI
wisfarmer.com

DOJ fines Emerald Sky Dairy $65,000 for wastewater violations

A St. Croix County dairy farm has been fined by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) after discharging manure into a creek near Emerald, Wis., on Nov. 2019. According to the DOJ, Emerald Sky Dairy, LLC is required to pay $65,000 to resolve issues stemming from the manure discharge. “Polluting...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Spooner Woman On Convictions From Fatal Overdose Case

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Alana Yates on convictions stemming from a fatal overdose case and convictions from other Washburn County court cases. Yates was charged criminally following law enforcement’s investigation into a fatal overdose that occurred in Spooner, WI in March 2022. On March 7, 2022,...
SPOONER, WI
drydenwire.com

Officer-Involved Shooting In Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY -- An officer-involved shooting on Saturday has resulted in injuries to a subject, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. On July 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 PM, Burnett County Dispatch was notified of a man threatening the use of a firearm at the Fishbowl Bar in Danbury (Swiss Township).
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
1049 The Edge

Lumberjack World Championships Is In Hayward, WI

Wisconsin is one of many Midwest states that is known for its sparsity between towns and beautiful outdoors. Though Wisconsin is mainly known for their love and appreciation of cheese, the small town of Hayward, WI has been putting on the Lumberjack World Championships since 1960. This International competition invites professional lumberjacks and lumberjills (female lumberjack) to compete in a series of tasks over a three-day period, with one competition being wilder than the next.
HAYWARD, WI
drydenwire.com

Parkinson’s Disease, Deep Brain Stimulation And LSVT BIG Treatment Presentation

BURNETT COUNTY -- Come and learn more about Parkinson’s Disease and the treatments that help individuals stay active and reach their highest quality of life. The Parkinson’s Disease, Deep Brain Stimulation and LSVT BIG Treatment presentation will be at T-Dawgs in Grantsburg, WI on July 12th at 7pm and feature local resident, Allan Johnson and Abigail Anderson, Doctor of Physical Therapy at Burnett Medical Center.
GRANTSBURG, WI
CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin deputy shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

DANBURY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say a sheriff's deputy shot a man Saturday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers.The Burnett County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in Danbury, which is roughly 60 miles south of Duluth along the St. Croix River.Officers were called to the Fishbowl Bar on a report of a man threatening to use a gun. When officers arrived, the man was holding a gun, and officers tried to talk to him. The man began walking toward his home and into the woods. At some point, the man pointed the gun at two deputies and a tribal police officer, the sheriff's office said. One of the deputies shot him. A medical helicopter airlifted the man to a hospital. No details were given on his condition. The deputy who fired the gun was placed on leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting. The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office. 
DANBURY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Cameron woman sentenced in child trafficking case

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cameron woman accused of offering a child for a man to have sex with in exchange for drugs and money is sentenced in Barron County Circuit Court Tuesday. 35-year-old Amanda Eyman of Cameron pleaded guilty to an amended charge of child neglect and was sentenced...
CAMERON, WI

