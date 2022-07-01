ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

American Indian Heritage Center at UNCP named in honor of Curt, Catherine Locklear

By Mark Locklear
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEaqW_0gS7IwKn00

PEMBROKE — The American Indian Heritage Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will bear the name of Curt and Catherine Locklear, a couple with ties to the university that date back to the 1930s.

As a young girl living at the Odum Home, Catherine would ride her bicycle to campus to deliver fresh milk to faculty and staff members. Curt played quarterback as a member of the school’s first football team in the 1940s. While working his way through college, one of Curt Sr.’s jobs was planting the now historic oak trees along Old Main Drive with Grounds Superintendent Walter Pinchbeck.

Curt Locklear Sr. passed away in March 2011 at the age of 87. But trees weren’t the only historic fixtures he planted in Pembroke. He and Catherine, his wife of 63 years, were respected pillars of the community as owners of the Pembroke True Value Hardware — one of the most successful and oldest companies still in operation in the county.

The family’s success is rooted in the education the couple received from UNCP­ — known then as Pembroke State College for Indians.

“You didn’t have a chance back then if you didn’t have an education,” said Catherine “Miss Cat” Locklear, the university’s oldest living alumna at 94.

With a growing business, they raised nine children: Janice, Cathy, Nancy, Curt Jr., Milton, Marcia, Stephen, Lindsey and Anthony. The children and their children built successful careers in their own right as educators and in business, including the hardware store, Sheff’s Seafood, Southeastern Veterinary and Metcon Construction Company. Curt Sr. and Catherine instilled in them at a young age the value of education, integrity, honesty and a good work ethic.

Those values inspired a $50,000 gift to UNCP from Curt Jr., and his wife, Janice, to name the Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center. The family business, Pembroke Hardware, matched the gift, bringing the total gift amount to $100,000.

“We wanted to do something special in hopes that our parents’ legacy would continue through the work of the American Indian Heritage Center,” Curt Jr. said.

The center was established in 2020 through federal grants totaling $3.4 million to support efforts to increase the recruitment, retention and graduation rates of American Indian students through cultural, social and academic programs.

“We’re proud of the work of our American Indian Heritage Center and honored that it will now display the name of a family who has shown continued support for UNCP,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said.

“Their generosity has impacted the lives of so many in this community, and this naming will be a very visible way to recognize the decades of work Curt and Catherine have inspired in this community.”

After serving his country in World War II and teaching school for several years, Curt Sr., with his brother Monroe Lowry, opened Pembroke Hardware in the 1950s. The original store was located in downtown Pembroke. After decades of success, the store, now known as True Value, relocated to N.C. 711. At 140,000 square feet, it’s one of the largest True Value stores in the country.

“This gift (to the university) is an extension of how Daddy treated people at his business,” said his daughter Janice Sheffield. “He helped so many local businesses get started by letting them have credit, contributing to their small business or simply giving them advice on how to be successful.”

Through the years, Curt Sr. developed close friendships with the faculty and was a lifelong supporter of the university. He and Catherine established an endowed scholarship and generously gave to the athletic programs, Givens Performing Arts Center and Mary Livermore Library. Curt Locklear Drive, near the football stadium, is named in his honor.

The family believes Curt Sr. would be proud of this latest gift.

“Daddy would be pleased with this,” Curt Jr. said. “I want the next generation who visit the (American Indian Heritage) center to know our parents were good people … giving people who were always thinking of others.”

Catherine Locklear smiled and agreed stating the honorary naming “makes it feel like I was put here for a purpose.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Robesonian

Paul Nelson Locklear elected UNCP Alumni Board president

PEMBROKE — Paul Nelson Locklear immersed himself in campus life at The Univerity of North Carolina at Pembroke as a student in the mid-1990s. He was highly engaged in co-curricular experiences, from student organizations, intramural sports and fraternity life to community service. Once dubbed the admissions office poster child, his likeness was widely used in promotional and marketing materials.
PEMBROKE, NC
WBTW News13

Powwow marks last day of 53rd annual Lumbee Homecoming

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A parade and powwow on Saturday marked the 53rd annual Lumbee Homecoming, which drew tens of thousands of tribal members from across the county “It’s a spiritual thing. We pray while we dance, and we can feel the spirit of the creator,” Osceola Mullin, a traditional dancer said. “You can see […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
uncp.edu

Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNCP hosts dinner

The Museum of the Southeast American Indian at UNC Pembroke shared an evening with guests to celebrate the success of the Wuskitahkamik Miyai: Intersection of Worlds. A dinner was held on June 24. The Intersection of Worlds exhibit was on display since February. It featured 400-plus-year-old engravings by Theodor de Bry, based on John White's watercolors depicting Algonquian peoples during the attempted settlement of the Roanoke Colony in what would become present-day North Carolina.
PEMBROKE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, NC
Pembroke, NC
Education
City
Pembroke, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Ross family recognized for service to community

The members of the Ross family saw how much the Evergreen Cemetery had overgrown and felt something needed to be done. Instead of complaining, Gregory Ross and his wife Juanita and his son Chris decided to clean it up themselves. The family was recognized at the June 21 Bennettsville City...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Lumbee homecoming set to attract thousands to Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 30,000 people are expected to take part in the 54th annual Lumbee Homecoming in Pembroke, according to officials with the Lumbee Regional Development Association (LRDA). Officials said about 35,000 people attended last year's nine-day festival. It takes place this year from June 24...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

RCC to hold sonography information session July 11

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will hold an information session for prospective students who are interested in enrolling in the new medical sonography program. The information session will be on Monday, July 11 in the Truist Room located in Workforce Development Center/Building 18 on the main campus in Lumberton. Two sessions will be held; the first at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m.
LUMBERTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncp#Oak Trees#The Odum Home#Pembroke State College#Indians
WECT

Fourth of July celebrations across our area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fourth of July events are taking place throughout the holiday weekend across our area. The Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks will take place Friday at the Oak Island Pier at 9 p.m. Friday in Tabor City, the Columbus County Fireworks Celebration is at South Columbus High School....
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
sandhillssentinel.com

SCC honors HSE graduates

On June 23, Sandhills Community College’s College and Career Readiness department held its 2022 High School Equivalency Graduation Commencement ceremony for students who earned their GED® or HiSET® diploma during the 2021-2022 program year. Forty-nine graduates were recognized. The ceremony was led by Nicole Worley, director of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

‘Go big or go home’: Shoppers at Dillon County store snatch up fireworks of all shapes, sizes ahead of Independence Day

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW)– With only one day left until Independence Day, local fireworks stores worked overtime on Saturday to get shoppers their last-minute explosives needs. Jabs Fireworks in Dillon has been staying open 24 hours a day to meet demands. “It stays busy all night long,” Jabs employee Gavin Kelly said. “Even at 3 or […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
Bladen Journal

On vacation at White Lake

These photos were submitted to the Bladen Journal showing a family enjoying a day on White Lake in June, along with an aerial photograph of White Lake and the surrounding area. Residents are being asked to submit their vacation photos to the Bladen Journal this summer — simply follow the instructions in the graphic at right.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
leecountync.gov

LEE COUNTY ACQUIRES OLD BUGGY FACTORY BUILDING

Lee County, NC — July 1, 2022 — Lee County Government is the proud new owner of the old Buggy Factory Building located at 115 Chatham Street, Sanford, NC. The Lee County Commissioners voted at their June 20, 2022 meeting to finalize the purchase of the Buggy Factory Building and the County officially closed on the property yesterday, June 30th.
LEE COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy