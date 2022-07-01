Evan McMullin Is Not A Democrat. Utah Democrats Are Supporting His Senate Campaign Anyway.
Evan McMullin is a conservative running for U.S. Senate in Utah … with the backing of the state’s...fivethirtyeight.com
Evan McMullin is a conservative running for U.S. Senate in Utah … with the backing of the state’s...fivethirtyeight.com
It’s time to call out Evan McMullin. This guy has run for multiple elective offices and has never served in one. He’s a former CIA officer. So what? The guy is willing to run as a de facto Democrat. It’s time to dismiss this guy forever.
Watch out for this real Republicans, the dems are trying to appoint RINOS to the primaries because they know they can't win as democrats.
Nobody in their right mind would vote for McMuffin. He was a RINO at best, and did not fit into any political party. He is just trying to extend its 15 seconds of fame by running for anybody who will have him. Don't vote McMuffin.
Comments / 24