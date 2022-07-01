ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

15 of the Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Finds Under $25

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off super soon — especially for cardholders, but the official preview is here! It's time to start building up that wish list so you can take full advantage of the jaw-dropping deals. Early access starts July 6, while full access begins July 15!

Check out our favorite fashion and beauty finds under $25!

This PacSun Cami

Nordstrom

Corset and bustier-inspired clothing is big right now, and this ribbed sweater cami nails the look with its contours!

See it!

Get the PacSun Rib Sweater Camisole (originally $27) for just $20 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This Adidas Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8O1m_0gS7ElRW00
Nordstrom

Whether you wear it as a belt bag or a crossbody, this sporty Adidas bag will be a new everyday essential for you. The material is 100% recycled too!

See it!

Get the Adidas Originals Sport Recycled Polyester Belt Bag (originally $25) for just $18 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This Free People Bra

Nordstrom

We'll always check out a markdown on a Free People item, and this leopard print, ultra-strappy bra proves why it's always worth it!

See it!

Get the Free People Sienna Strappy Rib Bra (originally $30) for just $20 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

These BP. Pants

Nordstrom

These ribbed, cotton-blend pants are soft, cozy and 100% on trend. The chocolatey color is delicious too!

See it!

Get the BP. High Waist Flare Cotton Blend Rib Pants (originally $39) for just $23 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This Chloé Perfume Set

Nordstrom

You get not one but two mini bottles of perfume in this set: the Nomade Eau de Parfum and the signature Chloé Eau de Parfum. They'll look chic on your vanity, and you'll smell unmistakably designer!

See it!

Get the Chloé Eau de Parfum Set ($29 value) for just $20 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This BDG Urban Outfitters Crop Top

Nordstrom

This plunging crop top is perfect for a hot day when you want to up the heat too!

See it!

Get the BDG Urban Outfitters Josie Ribbed Sleeveless Crop Top (originally $24) for just $16 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

These Madewell Earrings

Nordstrom

These small hoops are the type of everyday jewelry pieces that will go with everything and yet still elevate your look. Available in both gold and silver tones!

See it!

Get the Madewell Small Twirl Hoop Earrings (originally $20) for just $13 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This Kylie Skin Lotion

Nordstrom

Kylie Skin has truly impressed since its debut, so you know we're not missing out on a chance to grab this beachy body lotion on sale!

See it!

Get the Kylie Skin Coconut Body Lotion (originally $24) for just $16 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This Halogen Cami

Nordstrom

A flowy cami with a lace-trim neckline — and multiple colors on sale? Of course we adore this versatile pick!

See it!

Get the Halogen Racerback Cami (originally $39) for just $25 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This BP. Mesh Top

Nordstrom

This faux-wrap, semi-sheer crop top is gorgeous from every angle — and in both colors!

See it!

Get the BP. Long Sleeve Mesh Crop Top (originally $29) for just $20 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This MAC Lip Gloss Set

Nordstrom

Get glass-like shine along with some pretty pigment with this lip-conditioning gloss set. Wear alone or layer over lipstick!

See it!

Get the MAC Cosmetics Mini Lipglass Lip Gloss Set ($45 value) for just $22 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This Hanky Panky Underwear

Nordstrom

Just so you know — once you go Hanky Panky, there's no going back! These mega-soft jersey briefs are wonderful in every way!

See it!

Get the Hanky Panky Cotton French Briefs (originally $34) for just $17 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This Capri Blue Candle

Nordstrom

Capri Blue's volcano candles are some of the most universally-loved home fragrance finds out there. They're pretty and they smell like summer!

See it!

Get the Capri Blue Volcano Blue Signature Candle (originally $34) for just $23 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This Nordstrom Tank Bralette

Nordstrom

This stretchy, smooth tank bralette will be perfect with high-waisted denim shorts or a pair of biker shorts and a blazer!

See it!

Get the Nordstrom Smooth & Renew Tank Bralette (originally $25) for just $17 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

This Open Edit Bodysuit

Nordstrom

This corset-inspired bodysuit obviously caught our attention. Wear it casually, dress it up — just nab it while it's on sale!

See it!

Get the Open Edit Corset Detail Cotton Blend Rib Bodysuit (originally $29) for just $19 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Free shipping!

Nordstrom Beauty Find: Kristin Cavallari's Favorite Armani Mascara

Read article

Looking for more? Check out the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here !

Looking for other product recommendations? Shop more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Early Prime Day 2022 deals up to 60% off — plus more Amazon sales today

We're less than two weeks way from Prime Day 2022, one of the biggest shopping days of the year. And, while Amazon is set to roll out impressive site-wide deals on July 12 and 13, the online retail giant is already giving shoppers a sneak peek of what's to come with new early Prime Day sales each day. On today's list: A popular convection oven, fitness tracker, Ring doorbell and more — all on sale! But that's not all. Scroll on down for all the great deals you can score this Thursday.
SHOPPING
PetsRadar

Amazon Prime Day pet deals 2022: Big bargains are already dropping!

We may still be a few weeks away from this bumper event, but the Amazon Prime Day pet deals are already starting to roll in with savings of up to 76%. We may still be a fortnight away from this big two day extravaganza, but the Amazon Prime Day pet deals are already rolling in, and so far, they're pretty darn impressive. From the best cat scratching posts to the best dog crates, we have a feeling this years Prime Day bargains are going to blow last year's out of the water.
PET SERVICES
In Style

The White T-Shirt I Recommend to Everyone Is Just $8 on Amazon Right Now

To me, there is nothing more elusive than a good white T-shirt; so many things have to be considered for it to be "perfect." It has to strike the right level of opacity, must be soft to the touch, but stiff enough to hold up during the day, and have a flattering,versatile cut that could be paired with anything. Oh, and it shouldn't cost more than $15. While that's a lot to live up to for a T-shirt, there is one out there that I've found fits all of these requirements — and right now, it's just $8.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
The Independent

9 best waterproof mascaras for lengthened lashes that won’t flake or smudge

A great waterproof mascara is a holy grail make-up product. Long, voluminous lashes are the fastest way to look more awake and to finish off your eyeshadow work, but panda eyes are never far from normal formulas.Waterproof options are well known and loved for their staying power, and since the weather is heating up and we’re still wearing face masks, finding one that won’t smudge, clump, smear or flake is essential to keeping your make-up intact.Over the past few weeks, we’ve been putting waterproof products to the test and have narrowed it down to the top nine, rating each on...
MAKEUP
Glamour

The Boyfriend Bob Is the Cool-Girl Cut of the Summer

Remember when derriere-sweeping, Mermaid hair was all the rage? We all refused to cut our hair and slathered it in Moroccan Oil in the hope it would grow out into beautiful, long beachy waves like Blake Lively's. But the past few years have changed everything and made us turn to more practical and effortless hairstyles. Enter: the bob.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Purifiers#Denim Shorts#Just So You Know#Clothing Shop
NBC News

Target's Fourth of July sale is live now through Monday

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. You don’t have to wait for Amazon’s Prime...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales at Sephora, Nordstrom, SkinStore and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re dealing with dry heat, humidity or any other hot weather condition, the change in temperatures might also call for an update of your beauty routine. Good thing this weekend’s best 4th of July sales offer big savings on skincare, cosmetics and beauty tools, so you can swap your heavy winter creams with more SPF, lighter formulas and waterproof mascaras that won’t melt off your face.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Tablets for Taking Notes Are All...
MAKEUP
E! News

This Flowy Dress With Pockets Has 8,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
12tomatoes.com

This Robot Can Give You A Manicure For $10 In Under 10 Minutes

I’m not one for doing my nails very often. I tried acrylics once but found them to get in the way of everyday tasks like typing, so they were a “no” for me. But sometimes, when I’ve got a big event coming up like a wedding or birthday party or something, then I’ll go get my nails done. I’m a fan of gel polish. I find it doesn’t chip the way regular polish does, where it’s almost gone by the time you make it home from the salon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Adidas
Food & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Cast Iron Pan Is 'Outstanding for the Price,' and You Can Score It for as Little as $13

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Hear me out: Cast iron skillets are the ultimate summertime staple. Not only are they durable enough to use over the direct flame of a grill or campfire, but they're perfect for the speedy one-pan meals we crave when it's too hot to be in the kitchen. Fortunately, if you're in the market for a new one, Amazon shoppers say this dual-handle cast iron skillet is "outstanding for the price" — and you can grab it for as little as $13 right now.
SHOPPING
HOLAUSA

4th of July nail designs beyond red, white and blue

4th of July nail designs are spiking in popularity. Everywhere we go, we see red, white, and blue nail designs, flags, bars, and stars, but what if we want something different that still celebrates summer and its unique colors? Thinking outside the box and experimenting with unexpected designs inspired...
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Shoppers Are Calling This Anti-Aging Mushroom Serum ‘Life-Changing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Mushrooms are a hotly-debated topic when it comes to dinnertime. Some people love them, some people hate them. They’re like olives or pineapple on pizza in that way. But what about when it comes to skincare? If we’re […]
SKIN CARE
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Secret Levi’s Jeans Sale Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. No matter which way (or ways) your sense of style leans, you can never have enough jeans. They are the foundation of a cool, casual wardrobe. Levi’s — the staple brands of that staple item — makes some of the best women’s jeans on the market in a range of silhouettes, washes, cuts, and colors. And you can shop a ton of Levi’s product at a discount right now.More from WWDThe Fashion in...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

162K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy