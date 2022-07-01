Del Taco to expand to Alabama, Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – July 4th is Free Saltwater Sport Fishing Day in Mississippi, where residents are allowed to fish without a saltwater fishing license. Stores like Academy Sports say they are seeing more people come by to gear up to fish over the holiday, even those that might not be able to make it down to the Gulf Coast. To help accommodate everyone from first-timers, to families on a budget, to expert anglers, store manager Andrew Blount says they have certain items, including rods and tackle boxes that are up to 30 percent off.

