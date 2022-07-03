British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 race at Silverstone for free, Sainz on pole, rain predicted

The 2022 British Grand Prix is about to start, and with a 60 percent chance of rain at the start of the race, polesitter Carlos Sainz could come under pressure from championship leader Max Verstappen and title rival Charles Leclerc. The entire race is live and free on Channel 4 in the UK. Travelling away from home right now? Follow our guide below to watch a British Grand Prix free live stream from abroad .

2022 British Grand Prix live stream

Date: 1st – 3rd July 2022

Circuit: Silverstone, England

FREE F1 streams: Channel 4 | RTL Zwee (Lux) | ServusTV / ORF (Austria)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

F1 season pass: F1 TV Pro 7-day free trial

4K stream: Sky TV (UK)

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz scored his first ever pole position in yesterday's rain-soaked qualifying for the 2022 British Grand Prix. Max Verstappen snatched second and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc took third. Crowd favourite Lewis Hamilton starts 5th. Ready for a huge GP? It's lights out for the 2022 British Grand Prix at 3pm BST today, 3rd July.

Last time out, Max Verstappen held off a late charge by Carlos Sainz to extended his total points haul to 175, well ahead of teammate Sergio Perez on 129 and title hopeful Charles Leclerc on 126. In the constructors' championship, Red Bull lead the way with 304 points, 76 clear of Ferrari.

Can Leclerc and co. come back strong at Silverstone? We'll have to wait and see but with plenty of pass opportunities, and F1's new cars taking up to 80 percent of the Silverstone lap at full throttle, Round 10 is sure to produce drama.

The 2022 British Grand Prix takes place over 52 laps of the 5.891-kilometre Silverstone Circuit today, Sunday 3rd July. The Northampton weather forecast points to a 60 percent chance of rain. Below you'll find all the ways to watch a British Grand Prix live stream wherever you are in the world.

British Grand Prix free live stream

(Image credit: Formula1.com)

British motorsport fans can watch practice, qualifying and the full race free on Channel 4 .

Currently abroad?

Use a VPN to access the free British Grand Prix live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Lucky enough to live in Luxembourg? You can also get a free F1 live stream on RTL Zwee . Austrians are in luck too. You can watch every race live on ServusTV / ORF .

Watch a British Grand Prix live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 British Grand Prix holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from where you are – and saving you money!

Watch the British Grand Prix in 4K

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool)

Sky has the UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

More recently, Sky has confirmed that F1 will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time .

Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you want to watch F1 live and in 4K UHD.

Stream the British Grand Prix in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the 2022 F1 season using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

Want to watch the entire F1 season – including the 2022 British Grand Prix – from start to finish? Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV Pro , is a great option. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

F1 TV Pro includes full, live coverage of every F1 race in HD. There are no commercial breaks and you can select English audio commentary from Sky TV's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (Sky has TV rights until 2024).

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV , too.

British Grand Prix live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Mark Thompson Getty Images)

ESPN will carry live coverage of every F1 race, including this weekend's British Grand Prix, to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

The British Grand Prix race is at 10am ET on Sunday, 3rd July 2022.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to a streaming service such as Sling Orange or FuboTV...

British Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Mercedes AMG F1 / LAT Images)

Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Alpine means 2022 is set to be a huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1, including the 2022 British Grand Prix, in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

British Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? You'll need to use a VPN to access local live streams.

British Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this Sunday's 2022 British GP. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 14-day free trial . After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race.

British Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race in 2022, including a 2022 British Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why their French and Dutch neighbours can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

British Grand Prix live stream in Russia

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

British Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 – including the 2022 British Grand Prix live stream – in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

British Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images))

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY Start time (UK) 18-20 March 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Bahrain 3pm GMT 25-27 April 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 6pm BST 8-10 April 2022 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Australia 6am BST 22-24 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Italy 2pm BST 6-8 May 2022 Miami Grand Prix Miami International United States 8.30pm BST 20-22 May 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Spain 2pm BST 27-29 May 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Monaco 2pm BST 10-12 June 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Azerbaijan 12pm BST 17-19 June 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 7pm BST 1-3 July 2022 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 3pm BST 8-10 July 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2pm BST 22-24 July 2022 French Grand Prix Paul Ricard France 2pm BST 29-31 July 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 2pm BST 26-28 Aug 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 2pm BST 24-26 Sept 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort Netherlands 2pm BST 9-11 Sept 2022 Italian Grand Prix Monza Italy 2pm BST 30 Sept -1 Oct 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Singapore 1pm BST 7-9 Oct 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Japan 6pm BST 21-23 Oct 2022 US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas USA 8pm BST 28-30 Oct 2022 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 7pm GMT 11-13 Nov 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 6pm GMT 18-20 Nov 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE 1pm GMT

