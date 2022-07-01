TPWD director Smith retiring; duck stamps on sale

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area said it had to euthanize 36 animals in the past week because the organization had "no other options." "We don't usually include this number in our updates, but we need the community to know the facts. There are too many homeless animals in our community and HSNBA has reached its breaking point," the organization said of the number of animals euthanized.

