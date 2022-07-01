ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

TPWD director Smith retiring; duck stamps on sale

By News Staff
vanalstyneleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig news has come out of Austin in recent days as longtime Texas Parks and Wildlife Department executive director Carter Smith has announced his retirement, effective in January 2023. Smith, who has been to Grayson County several times including the dedication of the Game Warden Station on Lake Texoma...

www.vanalstyneleader.com

Related
KXII.com

4th of July celebrations on Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO Texas (KXII) - People from all over rushed to Lake Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July. News 12 spoke with some lake goers to see how they celebrated the holiday weekend. James McEntire who visited with his family from Tulsa, Oklahoma said, “family, friends, holidays, food, fireworks, I...
POLITICS
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Taylor, TX

If you can't decide whether you love cool winters or hot and humid summers, then Taylor, Texas, is the perfect place for you. Just 30 minutes northeast of Austin, this city experiences all four seasons with a comfortable climate. The downtown area is full of quaint little shops and restaurants,...
TAYLOR, TX
Person
Adam Putnam
vanalstyneleader.com

Some old stores to go with slow fishing

I’m going back in my time of growing up. Now some of my new readers will not have any idea of what I’m talking about; those in the over 70-plus group might if they will give it a little thought. We will start this story off for everyone...
GUNTER, TX
KVUE

New Braunfels Humane Society says it had to euthanize 36 animals

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area said it had to euthanize 36 animals in the past week because the organization had "no other options." "We don't usually include this number in our updates, but we need the community to know the facts. There are too many homeless animals in our community and HSNBA has reached its breaking point," the organization said of the number of animals euthanized.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KXII.com

4th of July animal adoption special

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Animal Welfare Group, better known as DAWG, is seeing a major increase of animals come into their shelter. DAWG is asking for people to foster or adopt if they can, so that the animals won’t have to endure the heat and the loud fireworks outside the facility this weekend.
DENISON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wanted in Texas arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was wanted on armed robbery charges and kidnapped a woman from Texas was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Justin Cordes was pulled over by Tulsa police around 5 p.m. near 79th East Ave. “The officers noted...
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Boy drowns at Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KXII) - A 7-year-old boy drowned at Lake Murray Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened around 6:30 p.m. about a half mile east of Lake Murray Marina in Love County. The boy, who was not named but troopers said is from Oklahoma City, was recovered in...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Helicopter crashes near Lake Texoma campground

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Holiday weekend visitors at the Johnson Creek Campgrounds on Lake Texoma were startled Friday afternoon when a helicopter crashed nearvy. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the pilot flew too low and struck power lines along the east shore of the lake between Kingston and Durant.
DURANT, OK
fox7austin.com

Multiple agencies responding to structure fire near Florence

FLORENCE, Texas - Several agencies are responding to a structure fire off Pecan Branch near Florence, according to Williamson County officials. Williamson County Emergency Communications received reports of the fire around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Fire departments from Florence, Jarrell, Georgetown, Round Rock, Salado are Bartlett are assisting....
FLORENCE, TX
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE

