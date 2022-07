A guide to eating and sightseeing in a community prized for its diversity. For many, East Boston is synonymous with Logan International Airport, New England’s largest and the nation’s 19th busiest airport, with approximately 33 million passengers annually. But with its prime waterfront property, this working-class enclave has some of the most breathtaking views of Boston Harbor and the city’s skyline to be found.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO